After Mukesh Khanna took a dig at Sonakshi Sinha's upbringing, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha has come to his daughter's defense. He questioned Khanna's expertise in Hindu religion while blasting him

Shatrughan Sinha

Listen to this article Shatrughan Sinha comes to Sonakshi Sinha's defence against Mukesh Khanna: 'She doesn't need certificate of approval from anyone' x 00:00

Mukesh Khanna who is popularly known for essaying the role of 'Shaktimaan' on Indian television triggered the Sinha father-daughter duo by commenting on an old incident involving Sonakshi. Khanna questioned the 'Dabangg' actress' upbringing when he recalled her not correctly answering a question on 'Ramayan' on 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 11'. Now, Shatrughan Sinha has come to his daughter's defense and slammed Khanna for his comment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Shatrughan Sinha responds to Mukesh Khanna's statement

In an interview with Bollywood Hungama, senior Sinha slammed Khanna for his comment on his daughter and her upbringing. "I believe someone has a problem with Sonakshi not answering a question on the Ramayana. Firstly what qualifies this person to be an expert on all things to do with the Ramayana? And who has appointed him the guardian of the Hindu religion?"

He also defended his daughter and spoke about her not being able to answer a question on the Ramayana. "I am very proud of all my three children. Sonakshi became a star on her own. I never had to launch her career. She is a daughter any father would be proud to have. Not answering a question on the Ramayana doesn’t disqualify Sonakshi from being a good Hindu. She doesn’t need a certificate of approval from anyone.”

Mukesh Khanna vs Sonakshi Sinha

After Khanna took a jibe at Sonakshi's upbringing for failing to answer a question on the Hindu epic, the actress slammed the senior star in an open note on Instagram.

The actor asked Khanna to stop bringing up the same incident to make "news at the expense" of her and her family. "... The next time you decide to say anything about the values my father has instilled in me... please remember it's because of those values that I have only said what I said, very respectfully, after you decided to make some distasteful statements about my upbringing."

Sonakshi said though she "blanked out" during her appearance on KBC, she wondered how Khanna could forget the lessons to "forgive and forget" taught by Lord Ram himself".

"If Lord Ram can forgive Manthara, if he can forgive Kaikeyi... if he can even forgive Ravan after the great battle was done, surely you can let go of this extremely small thing in comparison.. not that I need your forgiveness," added the Dahaad star.

Mukesh Khanna had no intention to malign Sonakshi Sinha

Speaking to News9, Mukesh Khanna said, "I am surprised she took so much time to react. I knew I was antagonising her by taking her name from that incident in the famous Kaun Banega Crorepati show. But I had no malicious intention to malign her or her father who is my senior and I have a very cordial relationship with him.”

He added, "My intention was to react to today’s generation, which is called ‘Genz’ by elders, which has become slaves to today’s Google world and mobile phones. Their knowledge is limited to Wikipedia and social interactions on YouTube. And here I had a Hi-Fi case in front of me which I could use to teach others. Fathers, sons, daughters."