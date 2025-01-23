Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times inside his house on January 16

Mumbai police have deployed two constables in two shifts outside Saif Ali Khan's Bandra residence following the knife attack on the actor by an intruder on January 16, an official said on Thursday, PTI reported.

Khan was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) known as Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in India, as per officials.

"We have provided temporary police protection outside Saif Ali Khan's Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West. Two constables from Bandra police station will be posted there in two shifts. CCTV cameras and window grills have also been installed as part of security," the official informed.

Meanwhile, the accused will be produced in court on Friday to seek extension of his police remand, the official added, PTI cited.

On Saturday, he was remanded in five-day police custody.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police recovers accused's driving license issued in Bangladesh

In a major breakthrough to prove that the accused in actor Saif Ali Khan attack case is originally from Bangladesh, the Mumbai Police on Thursday recovered the driving license of the accused that was issued in Bangladesh, an official said.

The Bandra Police which has been investigating the matter recovered the learner and driving license belonging to the accused, Shariful Islam, 30, which was issued by the authorities in Bangladesh.

The recovery of the driving license will also help in further investigations and it will be important to prove his original nationality.

The police have also booked the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case for allegedly entering India illegally from Bangladesh, officials said on Sunday.

The police had earlier said that Section 3(A) and 6(A) of the Indian Entry Prohibition Act, 1948, as well as Sections 3(1) and 14 of the Foreigners Order, 1946 were added to the FIR after they investigations revealed that the accused is a Bangladesh nation and had being living illegally in India.

Days after attacking Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan at his Bandra West residence, Shehzad, a native of Rajabaria village in Jhalokati district, Bangladesh, was nabbed during a late-night operation in Thane district in Maharashtra, the police had said on Sunday.

The attack on Saif Ali Khan had occurred late at night, around 1:30 am on January 16. Shariful Islam had used the stairs and the fire escape duct to reach into the actor's residence. He had initially entered Saif Ali Khan’s younger son, Jehangir's room and upon noticing him in the room, the family’s nanny rushed to protect the child, following a commotion Saif rushed to check in who was then attacked by him with a sharp knife.

