The accused showed us where he had disposed of the knife after walking 1.4 kilometres post the incident, the official said

Representational Image

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attack case: Third part of knife used by accused recovered near Bandra lake x 00:00

The third piece of the knife used in the attack Saif Ali Khan attack case that took place in his Bandra home on January 16 has been recovered by Mumbai Police, a police official said on Thursday, PTI reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, Khan was allegedly attacked by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) also known as Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national who was staying illegally in the country.

"The third piece of the knife, which comprises the handle and some part of the blade, was recovered from close to Bandra Talao, more than a kilometre away from the actor's residence in Satguru Sharan building. We took the accused to the lake on Wednesday evening and recovered this missing part of the knife," the Bandra police station official said.

The officials informed that while one piece of the knife blade broke and got lodged near the spine of the actor during the attack, which had to be removed by doctors at Lilavati Hospital, the second part was found in Khan's house when 'panchnama' was carried out, PTI cited.

The accused showed us where he had disposed of the knife after walking 1.4 kilometre post the incident, the official said.

"He has told us he stole the knife from the Thane restaurant where he was working," he added, PTI cited.

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Mumbai Police search for accused's clothes, knife in Bandra Talao

The Mumbai Police are looking for crucial evidence in the Saif Ali Khan attack case.

On Wednesday, the police conducted a search operation in Bandra Talao to recover the knife used in the attack, as well as the clothes worn by the accused on January 16, when he allegedly stabbed the 54-year-old actor at his Bandra home during a robbery attempt.

The CCTV cameras in the area had captured visuals of the accused walking towards Bandra station around 7.30 am on January 16, merely hours after the attack.

Mumbai Police suspect that Fakir dumped the knife and the clothes in Bandra Talao after the incident.

Outside Bandra station, the accused spent around 20 minutes deciding on travelling by train. At 8.35 am, he took a train from Bandra to Dadar Railway Station, the cops said.

Earlier, the police said that Fakir, who is a Bangladeshi national, entered Khan's building by scaling its compound wall and went inside the main entrance after finding the security guards asleep.

As per PTI, the Mumbai Police on Tuesday recreated the crime scene with the accused at the actor's residence in Bandra West's Satguru Sharan building.



(With inputs from PTI)