Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane has caused a stir by questioning the authenticity of the attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, suggesting the incident may have been staged. His controversial remarks have ignited a political and social debate

Rane, a BJP leader, raised doubts about the attack during a public gathering in Pune, speculating whether the stabbing was real or merely an act. He remarked, "I doubted whether he had been stabbed or if he was just acting." He further added, "Look at what Bangladeshis are doing in Mumbai. They entered Saif Ali Khan's house. Earlier, they used to stand at the crossings of the roads, now they have started entering houses. Maybe he came to take him (Saif) away. It is good, garbage should be taken away." Rane's comments have sparked outrage as he questioned the seriousness of the attack while making controversial remarks about foreigners in Mumbai.

Additionally, Rane targeted Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leaders, including Supriya Sule and Jitendra Awhad, accusing them of being overly concerned about the well-being of celebrities such as Saif Ali Khan and Shah Rukh Khan's son. "Whenever any Khan like Shahrukh Khan or Saif Ali Khan gets hurt, everyone starts talking about it. When a Hindu actor like Sushant Singh Rajput is tortured, no one comes forward to say anything... That Mumbra's Jeetuddin (Jitendra Awhad) and Baramati's Tai (Supriya Sule) did not come forward to say anything... They are only worried about Saif Ali Khan, Shah Rukh Khan's son, and Nawab Malik," Rane said.

Earlier, Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam also cast doubt on the attack's nature, urging Saif's family to disclose further details. "The family should come forward and disclose this because, after this incident, such an atmosphere was created in Mumbai that the law and order of Mumbai has collapsed, the Home Ministry has failed, the Maharashtra government has been ruined, and every citizen in Mumbai is unsafe," Nirupam commented. He also questioned Saif’s quick recovery, stating, "The way Saif came out (of the hospital), it seems as if nothing happened four days ago... I want to ask the doctors, can a person whose operation lasted for six hours come out in such good shape within four days?"

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar dismissed these remarks, suggesting that they were simply individual opinions. "I have no idea about what Nitesh Rane said. When I meet him, I will ask him about it. If he has something in his mind, he should tell the police. But in reality, the accused has already been arrested. He came to Mumbai and wanted to return to Bangladesh for which he needed ₹50,000, but he sought ₹1 crore from Saif. All these details have already been disclosed by the police," Pawar clarified.

As per ANI, Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked last week by an intruder, later identified as Mohd Shariful Islam Shehzad, who broke into his home with the intent of committing theft. Following a violent altercation, Saif sustained stab wounds to his thoracic spine and other body parts. He was swiftly rushed to Lilavati Hospital for treatment, where he underwent surgery.

Saif was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after successful surgery. Despite the ordeal, the actor appeared in good health as he waved to the media and smiled while returning to his Bandra residence.