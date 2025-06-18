Breaking News
Home > News > India News > Article > Uttarakhand landslide Two palanquin carriers killed in landslide on Kedarnath trek route

Uttarakhand landslide: Two palanquin carriers killed in landslide on Kedarnath trek route

Updated on: 18 June,2025 06:22 PM IST  |  Rudraprayag
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

A landslide near the Junglechatti stretch of the Kedarnath trek route killed two and injured three, including a woman. The victims fell into a gorge after being hit by boulders. Rescue operations by police and SDRF are underway, and pilgrim movement continues under police supervision

Uttarakhand landslide: Two palanquin carriers killed in landslide on Kedarnath trek route

Rescue operation underway after boulders rolled down from hills near Jangalchatti, on the Kedarnath route Pic/PTI

Uttarakhand landslide: Two palanquin carriers killed in landslide on Kedarnath trek route
A landslide on the trek route to the Kedarnath shrine left two palanquin carriers from Jammu and Kashmir dead and three others including a pilgrim from Gujarat injured on Wednesday, police said.

As reported by PTI, the dead were identified as Nitin Kumar and Chandrashekhar. Moreover, both the deceased were palanquin carriers from Doda district in Jammu and Kashmir, the police stated.


It has also been reported that  people who are injured in the incident have been identified as Sandeep Kumar and Nitin Manhas, both palanquin carriers from Doda in Jammu and Kashmir and one pilgrim named Akash Chitriya from Bhavnagar in Gujarat, police said.


The landslide occurred at 11.20 am on June 18, 2025 near Junglechatti ghat along the route with boulders rolling down the hillside hitting pilgrims and palanquin and porter operators, Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police Akshay Prahlad Konde said.

The Rudraprayag Superintendent of Police (SP) Akshay Prahlad Konde said that "The landslide ion the Kedarnath trek route occurred at 11.20 am near Junglechatti Ghat along the route. The boulders rolled down the hillside hitting pilgrims, palanquins and porter operators."

The SP added "They fell into a gorge after being hit by the rubble of the landslide. Police and the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel rushed to the spot and launched a search and rescue operation."

Furthermore, police and SDRF personnel as well as locals had a tough time pulling out the dead as well as the injured out of the gorge with the help of ropes. Two persons died on the spot while three others were injured. Two seriously injured men were referred to a health centre in Gaurikund, the Rudraprayag SP Akshay Prahlad Konde stated. Konde, while concluding his statements, said that "The movement of pilgrims along the route continues under police protection."

 

kedarnath uttarakhand Landslide india India news

