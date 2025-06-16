The Ministry of Civil Aviation also released a statement regarding the incident, reading: “Preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause may be Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area

NDRF and SDRF personnel at the spot after the helicopter crashed near the Kedarnath shrine, in Uttarakhand. Pic/PTI

Prior to Sunday morning’s helicopter crash in Kedarnath, which claimed the lives of three members of a business family from Vani town in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal district, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) had already ordered a reduction in the frequency of helicopter operations, according to DGCA sources.

The region had witnessed other helicopter-related emergencies earlier in 2025. While several of these incidents involved only technical or mechanical issues and no casualties, a crash on May 8 this year resulted in fatalities. The DGCA, in a statement issued on Sunday morning, confirmed the crash: “On 15.06.2025, Aryan Aviation Bell 407 helicopter VT-BKA operating flight on sector ‘Shri Kedarnath ji – Aryan Helipad, Guptkashi’ was involved in an accident.” The Bell 407 is a single-engine, four-bladed civilian helicopter also commonly used in emergency medical services.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation also released a statement regarding the incident, reading: “Preliminary indications suggest that the probable cause may be Controlled Flight into Terrain (CFIT), with the helicopter reportedly airborne despite poor visibility and extensive clouding at the valley entry area. The exact cause will be determined through a detailed investigation by the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB).”

Rescue operations by National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) teams are underway at the crash site, the ministry added. In response to the incident, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami convened a high-level meeting later in the morning. The meeting was attended by senior state officials, the secretary (Civil Aviation), DGCA, and other associated teams.

Action taken after the meeting

>> Aryan Aviation’s Char Dham Yatra operations have been suspended immediately. All helicopter services in the region are halted on June 15-16 as a precaution.

>> UCADA has been instructed to review safety compliance with all operators and pilots before resumption. A dedicated command-and-control centre will monitor real-time operations.

>> The DGCA, following Civil Aviation Ministry orders, will deploy officers to oversee helicopter activities in Kedarnath valley and ensure strict monitoring of UCADA’s control room functions. The Ministry of Civil Aviation reaffirmed its commitment to aviation safety, stating: “It is non-negotiable and no operations should undertake flights in violation of weather-related and other protocols.”

The ministry also issued strict instructions to the DGCA to enforce all existing provisions with full authority and added, “Discipline in flying operations is to be maintained at all costs, given the sanctity of human life.”

Earlier mishaps

June 7, A Kestrel Aviation helicopter en route to Kedarnath made an emergency landing on the highway in Rudraprayag district after developing a technical snag shortly after take-off. It made a hard landing on the road close to populated buildings, with its tail rotor hitting a parked car. All the pilgrims on board, as well as the pilot, had a narrow escape.

May 17, A heli ambulance from AIIMS Rishikesh crash-landed near the Kedarnath helipad in Uttarakhand due to damage to its rear part. Fortunately, all three occupants on board — a doctor, a pilot, and a medical staff member — escaped unharmed.

May 12, A helicopter returning from Badrinath to Sersi with pilgrims on board had to make an emergency landing in a school playground in Ukhimath due to poor visibility. All pilgrims were safe. The helicopter took off again after about an hour when the weather improved.

May 8, A private chopper on its way to Gangotri temple crashed near Gangnani in Uttarkashi district killing six people, including five women and the pilot, and leaving one male passenger seriously injured.