DGCA gives new directions to Air India

Updated on: 14 June,2025 09:44 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Madhulika Ram Kavattur | mailbag@mid-day.com

The DGCA order stated: “As a preventive measure, DGCA directs Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on B787-8/9 aircraft equipped with (General Electric) GEnx engines, with immediate effect, in coordination with the regional DGCA offices concerned”

DGCA gives new directions to Air India

Representation pic

Following the Air India Flight AI 171 crash, the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has issued an order to the airline regarding “enhanced safety inspections” of Boeing 787-8/9 Dreamliner aircraft in its fleet. The aircraft that crashed in Ahmedabad on Thursday was a 787-8 model aircraft.

The DGCA order stated: “As a preventive measure, DGCA directs Air India to carry out additional maintenance actions on B787-8/9 aircraft equipped with (General Electric) GEnx engines, with immediate effect, in coordination with the regional DGCA offices concerned.”


After the inspection of its Boeing 787-8/9 aircraft, Air India would have to submit a report to the DGCA containing the details asked for in the maintenance review. mid-day contacted Air India for comment, but didn’t receive any response till the time of going to press.


What DGCA asked for...

>> A one-time check before departure, June 15 (00:00 hrs) onwards. This would include...

(a) Inspection of fuel parameter monitoring and associated system checks (b) Inspection of cabin air compressor and associated systems (c) Electronic engine control system test (d) Engine fuel-driven actuator operational test and oil system check e) Hydraulic system serviceability check (f) Review of take-off parameters

>> Flight control inspection to be introduced in transit inspection till further notice
>> Power assurance checks to be carried out every two weeks
>> Closure of maintenance action based upon review of repetitive snags during the last 15 days on B787-8/9 aircraft, at the earliest.

air india Air India plane crash ahmedabad Ahmedabad plane crash london mumbai news mumbai

