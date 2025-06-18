It remains unclear whether the injury worsened during the T20 Mumbai League, though Suryakumar had undergone an intense and uninterrupted three-month stretch of travel and competitive cricket

Suryakumar Yadav (Pic: AFP)

Days before Shubman Gill-led India take on England for a five-match Test series, T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav has flown to England to seek expert medical advice for a sports hernia injury on the right side of his lower abdomen. The 33-year-old may require surgery based on the specialist's evaluation.

It remains unclear whether the injury worsened during the T20 Mumbai League, though Suryakumar had undergone an intense and uninterrupted three-month stretch of travel and competitive cricket.

“Surya is suffering from Sports hernia on right side lower abdomen. He has gone to the UK for consultation. If required, he will be going under the knife,” a source close to the cricketer told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

With no T20 internationals scheduled before August or September, Suryakumar saw this window as an ideal time to address his fitness concerns without compromising national duties later in the year.

“With no T20 cricket before August-September, Surya thought that this is the best time where he can tend to his injury and also have enough time for recuperation at the Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru,” a BCCI source said.

Suryakumar had a stellar IPL 2025 season with Mumbai Indians, amassing 717 runs across 16 games at an average of 65 and an impressive strike rate of 167. His run tally included six not outs and a new T20 benchmark, registering 16 consecutive scores of 25 or more, a record in the format.

His consistency was instrumental in Mumbai Indians’ resurgence. After losing four of their first five games, the team bounced back with a six-match winning streak that propelled them into the playoffs.

Soon after the IPL, Suryakumar turned out for Triumph Knights MNE in the T20 Mumbai League as their marquee player and captain. He began the tournament in style, striking an unbeaten 50 off 27 balls against Eagle Thane Strikers.

He followed that with scores of 42 off 31 against Mumbai South Central Maratha Royals, 1 against SoBo Mumbai Falcons, and 29 off 16 versus North Mumbai Panthers. Despite his personal efforts, Triumph Knights struggled as a unit, winning just one of their four completed matches, with one more fixture abandoned due to inclement weather. They ended the league phase in fifth place among eight teams.

