Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times at his residence in Bandra west on January 16

Saif Ali Khan after being discharged from the hospital. File Pic

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Woman who provided SIM to attacker detained by Mumbai Police

A woman was on Monday detained by the Mumbai Police in connection with the Saif Ali Khan attack case, the officials said.

She had allegedly provided a SIM card to the attacker of Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, said an official.

He said that a woman who provided a SIM card to the attacker of Saif Ali Khan in West Bengal has been detained by the Bandra Police for questioning.

Meanwhile, last week, the Mumbai Police had recorded Saif Ali Khan's statement in connection with the knife attack on him by an intruder at his residence on January 16, the officials had earlier said on Friday.

A team of the Bandra Police which has been investigating the matter had recorded the actor's statement on Thursday, an official had said.

The police sources had earlier said that in his statement, Saif Ali Khan narrated the entire incident in which the the accused in the case attacked him when he tried to save his family members on the day of the incident.

Saif Ali Khan was stabbed multiple times allegedly by Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) alias Vijay Das, a Bangladeshi national staying illegally in India.

The attack took place at Khan's residence in Satguru Sharan building in upscale Bandra in the early hours of January 16 during a robbery attempt by the intruder. Day later he was arrested from adjoining Thane district in Maharashtra.

A Mumbai court had on Friday extended till January 29 the police custody of the accused arrested in the matter.

The Bandra Magistrate Court had extended the police custody of Shariful Islam Shehzad till January 29.

The Mumbai Police has also recorded the statements of Saif Ali Khan's wife Kareena Kapoor and the house staff, he said.

Besides the family members of the actor, the police have also recorded the statement of the auto rickshaw driver who took Khan to the Lilavati Hospital, they said.

Khan was admitted to the hospital where he underwent two surgeries following stab injuries, including on his neck and near the spine.

Saif was later discharged from the Lilavati Hospital on January 21.