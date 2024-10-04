Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod escaped without any injuries as the airbags of his car deployed during the accident that occurred around 2 am at Kopra village near Digras under the jurisdiction of the Arni police station

Sanjay Rathod. Pic/X

Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod's car crashed into a pickup van in Maharashtra's Yavatmal district in the early hours of Friday, injuring the driver of the second vehicle, an official said on Friday, reported news agency PTI.

Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod escaped without any injuries as the airbags of his car deployed during the accident that occurred around 2 am at Kopra village near Digras under the jurisdiction of the Arni police station, reported PTI.

The state minister of soil and water conservation was going towards Yavatmal from Poharadevi in neighbouring Washim district after reviewing the preparations ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to the area on Saturday.

During the travel, Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod's car crashed into a pickup, injuring the second vehicle's driver, reported PTI.

Another official said Maharashtra minister Sanjay Rathod, who is also the guardian minister of Yavatmal district, got the pickup driver admitted to a hospital, reported PTI.

PM Modi is scheduled to perform darshan at Jagdamba Mata Temple, Poharadevi, in Washim on Saturday. There, he will also inaugurate the Banjara Virasat Museum, celebrating the rich heritage of the Banjara community, and launch projects worth Rs 23,300 crore related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sector.

Police arrest driver after crash involving car owned by BJP leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son

An official said that the police have arrested the driver of a luxury car, owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son after it hit several vehicles in Nagpur city, reported by news agency PTI.

The person driving the car, Arjun Hawre, was arrested and later released on bail (at the local police station), a senior police official told PTI.

The Audi car owned by Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket hit several vehicles in the Ramdaspeth area, after which Hawre and one more occupant - Ronit Chittamwar - were apprehended by police.

An official from Sitabuldi police station said the Audi car first collided with complainant Jitendra Sonkamble's car and then with a moped, leaving two youths riding it injured.

"The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards the Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near the Mankapur bridge. Two occupants, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by those in the Polo car," he said.

The duo was taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police, he said.

The occupants of the Audi car were returning from a beer bar in Dharampeth when the incident took place, the official said adding the medical examination will include blood tests for alcohol detection.

"A case of rash driving and other offences was registered on the complaint of Sonkamble. No action has been taken so far against Sanket Bawankule and the other two occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge," the official said.

"We are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the chain of events, after which further action on all aspects, including other occupants, will follow," he said.

After the incident, Bawankule admitted the Audi car was registered in the name of his son Sanket.

"Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all," the senior BJP leader said.

(With inputs from PTI)