Nagpur, Sep 10 (PTI) Police have arrested the driver of a luxury car, owned by Maharashtra BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son Sanket, after it hit several vehicles in Nagpur city, an official said on Tuesday.

Police have arrested the driver of a luxury car owned by Sanket Bawankule, the son of Maharashtra BJP head Chandrashekhar Bawankule, after an incident in Nagpur in which the car collided with numerous vehicles. The driver, Arjun Hawre, was arrested on Monday night and then freed on bail, according to a senior police official. The collision occurred early Monday morning in Nagpur's Ramdaspeth neighbourhood. A case of reckless driving has been opened following a complaint from Jitendra Sonkamble, whose vehicle was hit by the Audi, reported PTI.

According to the report, Hawre and another occupant, Ronit Chittamwar, were arrested when their vehicle collided with numerous cars and a scooter, injuring two minors. They were arrested by the occupants of another car, a Polo, who pursued the Audi after it collided with many other vehicles and came to a stop at Mankapur Bridge.

Although the driver has been arrested, no action has been taken against Sanket Bawankule or the two other occupants who allegedly fled the scene. Police are currently evaluating CCTV footage to determine the next steps, including the role of the other passengers.

"No action has been taken so far against Sanket Bawankule and two other occupants who reportedly escaped from the scene at Mankapur bridge," an official from Sitabuldi police station told PTI.

The accident occurred while the occupants were supposedly returning from a beer pub. Police will conduct blood alcohol tests as part of their investigation.

"We are checking the CCTV footage to ascertain the chain of events, after which further action on all aspects, including other occupants, will follow," said the official and added, "The luxury car first collided with complainant Sonkamble's car and then with a moped, leaving two youth riding it injured. The Audi car struck some more vehicles moving towards the Mankapur area. At T-Point there, the vehicle hit a Polo car. Its occupants chased the Audi and stopped it near Mankapur Bridge. Two occupants, identified as driver Arjun Hawre and Ronit Chittamwar, were stopped by those in the Polo car."

"The duo was taken to Tehsil police station, from where they were handed over for further probe to Sitabuldi police," he told PTI.

Reportedly, Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed that the car was registered in his son's name and demanded a thorough and impartial investigation. He emphasised that the law should apply equally to everyone concerned.

"Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all," the senior BJP leader said.