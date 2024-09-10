Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut stated on Tuesday that Devendra Fadnavis was not qualified to lead the Maharashtra home department. This statement comes after an accident involving a luxury car owned by the son of state BJP chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule.

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut has declared that Devendra Fadnavis is unfit to run Maharashtra's home department. This criticism stems from an automobile accident that involved Chandrashekhar Bawankule's son's vehicle. Bawankule is the BJP's state president. Raut told reporters that evidence in the case had been tampered with and that no probe in the state would be fair as long as Fadnavis was the home minister, reported PTI.

According to the report, the accident happened early Monday morning in Nagpur's Ramdaspeth area when Sanket Bawankule's Audi collided with numerous other vehicles. Police arrested both the driver and another passenger in the automobile. It was stated that the occupants were returning from a beer pub in Dharampeth, and blood tests will be performed to detect alcohol.

Sanjay Raut questions lack of action against BJP leader's son, others

Reportedly, while a case of rash driving has been filed, Raut questioned the lack of action taken against Sanket and the other two occupants, who allegedly fled the scene. He claimed that Sanket's name was not mentioned in the FIR and that the car's number plate was removed following the accident. Raut went on to say that if Fadnavis, who is also from Nagpur, can't manage the home department well, he's unqualified for the job.

"According to our information, the son of BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule was allegedly drunk and seriously injured two persons in Nagpur. Surprisingly, his name was not mentioned in the First Information Report (FIR), and the car's number plate was removed after the accident. If Devendra Fadnavis, who also hails from Nagpur, fails to lead the home department effectively, then he is not eligible for such a position," said Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut.

"The car is registered in Bawankule's name, yet all the evidence has been removed," Raut claimed and added, "As long as Fadnavis is the home minister and Rashmi Shukla is the Director General of Police, there will never be any fair investigation in any matter in the state."

According to a police officer, the Audi first struck a car and a scooter, hurting two persons, before colliding with more vehicles. The car was finally halted by the occupants of a Polo, who chased it to the Mankapur Bridge, the PTI report stated.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule demands fair probe

Chandrashekhar Bawankule confirmed that the car was registered in his son's name and demanded a fair and impartial investigation, arguing that the law should apply equally to all.

"Police should conduct a thorough and impartial investigation into the accident without any bias. Those found guilty should be charged and appropriate action should be taken against them. I have not spoken to any police official. The law must be equal for all," the senior BJP leader said.