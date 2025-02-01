Minister of Information Technology Ashish Shelar, speaking about the initiative, emphasised the significance of this project in promoting research, development, skill-building, technological innovation, and policy-making in the field of AI

In a groundbreaking initiative, Maharashtra is set to establish the country’s first Artificial Intelligence (AI) university. The Information Technology (IT) Department, in collaboration with the Higher and Technical Education Department, has already appointed a task force for the establishment of the university.

Minister of Information Technology Ashish Shelar, speaking about the initiative, emphasised the significance of this project in promoting research, development, skill-building, technological innovation, and policy-making in the field of AI. "This task force will play a critical role in creating a global centre of excellence and innovation in AI, in coordination with the Government of India," the minister stated.

The AI university will focus on training the next generation of experts in AI systems and establishing the state as a leader in AI education and innovation. This move is in line with the goals laid out in the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) election manifesto, reflecting the government's commitment to advancing technology and fostering new educational opportunities for students in Maharashtra.

Shelar has been at the forefront of this initiative, and brought the idea to fruition after holding two critical meetings to discuss the project. The task force will be responsible for planning and overseeing the creation of the AI university, as well as establishing a centre dedicated to excellence and innovation in AI research and development.

The task force will be chaired by Anil Kakodkar, Principal Secretary, IT, and will include a distinguished list of members, including:

- Representatives from Brahma Research Foundation, Mumbai

- Naren Kachru, Head AI Division, Google India

- Bhuvan Lodha, Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mahindra Group

- Dr. Rajan Velukar, Vice-Chancellor, Atlas Skilltech University

- Vinayak Godse, CEO, QNU Labs

- CEO, Data Security Council of India

- Representatives from Indian Navy

- Chief Managing Director (CMD), Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited

- Representatives from Larsen & Toubro (L&T)

- Cell officers from the Directorate of Information Technology, Mumbai

The formation of this task force marks the beginning of a new era for AI education and innovation in India. The university is expected to not only equip students with world-class AI skills but also contribute to the country’s technological advancements in artificial intelligence, making a significant global impact.

Shelar expressed optimism about the project’s future, stating, "This university will foster innovation, creating new opportunities for students and professionals to shape the future of AI technology."

The Maharashtra government’s initiative is expected to place the state at the heart of AI innovation in India, attracting global attention and investment in the sector, Shelar said.