Copy-free exams to be held whether students wear burqa or not: Maharashtra minister

Maharashtra School Education Minister Dada Bhuse on Friday said his department aims to conduct 'copy-free examinations' irrespective of whether students wear burqa or not, reported news agency PTI.

He was responding to a query about Fisheries Minister and BJP leader Nitesh Rane's letter to him seeking a ban on wearing burqa by students during the upcoming Class 10 and 12 Maharashtra board exams to curb copying.

"The school education department is on a mission to ensure copy-free examinations. Cameras have been installed and deployment of police will be increased," Bhuse said, reported PTI.

"Irrespective of whether burqas are worn or not, copying will not be allowed," he said, reported PTI.

Rane on Wednesday demanded the ban on wearing the burqa during the next month's Class 10 and 12 examinations, raising concerns about security and examination malpractices.

The Maharashtra Secondary School Certificate exam for Class 10 will be held from February 21, while the Higher Secondary Certificate exam for Class 12 will start from February 11.

In a letter addressed to Maharashtra’s School Education Minister Dada Bhuse, Rane emphasised the need for stricter regulations to ensure fair and transparent exams. He suggested that female police officers or staff members be deployed to conduct necessary checks instead.

"Students appearing for the 10th and 12th board exams should not be permitted to wear a burqa. If necessary, female police officers or female staff should be appointed to conduct checks. These exams are crucial for students' future, and they must be conducted transparently, free from any malpractices such as cheating," Rane stated in the letter, as per PTI.

He further argued that permitting examinees to wear burqas could make it difficult to detect the use of electronic devices or other means of cheating. "If examinees are allowed to wear burqas, it will be difficult to determine whether electronic devices or other means are being used to cheat. In case of any untoward incident, it could lead to social and law-and-order issues, affecting many students," PTI reports.

Rane, who is an MLA from Kankavli and holds the portfolios of fisheries and ports development, urged the education ministry to implement precautionary measures to uphold the integrity of the examination process.

(With inputs from PTI)