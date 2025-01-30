Nitesh Rane wrote a letter to state Education Minister Dada Bhuse on Wednesday requesting a ban on wearing burqas at examination centres for the 10th and 12th board exams, citing concerns about potential cheating incidents

Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare. (Pic/X)

Reacting to Maharashtra Minister Nitesh Rane's request to "ban burqa at examination centres," Shiv Sena leader Raju Waghmare said that if Burqa is allowed during voting, then there should not be any problem with it during examinations, reported news agency ANI.

Waghmare, however, asserted that half of Rane's statement is right that the Mahayuti government is not going to tolerate "appeasement politics".

"What he has said, half of it is right that the Mahayuti government is not going to tolerate the appeasement politics. But at the same time, if it (Burqa) is allowed for the voting, then I don't think there should be any problem with it during the examinations. I don't think for the students and their studies... we don't think that we should carry on this kind of statement because this land belongs to the thoughts and procedures of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Ambedkar," the leader told ANI.

Advocating for uniformity in rules for Hindu and Muslim students, he stated that the Mahayuti government in Maharashtra, which follows the Hindutva ideology, will not tolerate the politics of appeasement. He added that those who wish to wear the hijab or burqa can do so at home, but not at examination centres, ANI stated.

"Our government, which follows Hindutva ideology, will not tolerate the politics of appeasement. The rules that are applicable to Hindu students, the same should apply to Muslim students as well. Those who want to wear a burqa or hijab can wear it at their homes but at the examination centres, they should write their exams like other students," Rane, who is the Minister for Fisheries and Ports in Maharashtra government, told ANI.

Reacting to PM Modi's statement 'AAPda walon ki lutiya Yamuna mein hi doobegi', Waghmare slammed the AAP, saying that they have on all counts in Delhi.

"AAP has a lot of criticism for their leaders. Their leaders have been to jail, they are having liquor corruption charges and the overall condition of Delhi is bad...On all counts, AAP has been failed in Delhi...So, I guess that's going to happen," the Shiv Sena leader said.

(With inputs from ANI)