Of the 3,873 kits distributed in 2014, about 2,558 are currently in use while 1,315 were reported to the government over malfunctioning issues. Also, 2,567 new kits have been ordered

Minister Ashish Shelar holds a meeting with officials over the distribution of the new Aadhaar card kits in Maharashtra. Pic/X

4,066 new Aadhaar kits to be distributed to collector's office across Maharashtra: Minister Ashish Shelar

The state Information Technology (IT) department will distribute 4,066 new Aadhaar kits to the district collector's offices across Maharashtra on February 10, Minister Ashish Shelar said on Thursday.

राज्यातील जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालयांसाठी नवे 4066 आधार किट देणार



संपूर्ण राज्यातील जिल्हाधिकारी कार्यालयांसाठी माहिती तंत्रज्ञान विभागातर्फे नव्या 4066 आधार किट देण्याबाबत आज बैठकीत निर्णय घेतला.



नवीन आधार कार्ड काढणे, आधार कार्ड नूतनीकरण करणे, पत्ता बदलणे, अशा विविध सेवा देणारी… pic.twitter.com/cQFmuweXoa — Adv. Ashish Shelar - ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) January 30, 2025

In 2014, a total of 3,873 Aadhaar card kits were provided to district collector offices, and e-centers offering services like issuing new cards, renewing them, and updating addresses are operational across the state. Of these, about 2,558 kits are currently in use and 1,315 kits were reported to the government for malfunctioning. Also, 2,567 new kits were ordered from the collector's office. In view of the demands from the rural areas in this regard, Maharashtra IT Minister Shelar held a meeting with the officials concerned, including the Secretary of the Department of Information Technology, Parag Jain Nainutia, at the Ministry on Thursday to review the situation. The decision to provide 4,066 new kits, which are currently undergoing Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) testing, was announced after the meeting.

Of the total kits, Ahilyanagar will get 34, Akola 78, Amravati 109, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar 134, Beed 58, Bhandardara 23, Buldhana 124, Chandrapur 74, Dhule 113, Gadchiroli 44, Gondia 48, Hingoli 88, Jalgaon 167, Jalna 104, Kolhapur 188, Latur 271, Mumbai City 103, Mumbai Suburban 122, Nagpur 91, Nanded 112, Nandurbar 90, Nashik 49, Osmanabad 73, Palghar 153, Parbhani 55, Pune 338, Raigad 63, Ratnagiri 59, Sangli 130, Satara 132, Sindhudurg 160, Solapur 146, Thane 400, Wardha 50, Washim 100, and Yavatmal 83.

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 98th All India Marathi Literature Convention scheduled to be held in New Delhi from February 21-23, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Thursday.

According to news agency PTI, Fadnavis made these remarks after inaugurating the camp office of the Akhil Bhartiya Marathi Sahitya Sammelan (All India Marathi Literature Convention) at the old Maharashtra Sadan in the national capital.

He said the PM has agreed to inaugurate the annual convention, which is being held in the national capital for the first time since the creation of the state of Maharashtra in 1960, PTI reported.

The annual gathering of Marathi litterateurs from across the world was last held in Delhi in 1954 when prominent Sanskrit scholar Lakshman Shastri Joshi was the president of the convention.

The convention was inaugurated by the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru, PTI reported.

Writer and folk culture researcher Tara Bhawalkar has been elected as the president of the 98th edition of the convention, becoming the sixth woman to hold the post.

(With PTI inputs)