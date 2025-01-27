The special trains will halt at Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel and Roha

Central Railway announced that it is set to run Unreserved Special Trains between New Amravati & Veer on the occasion of Dharatirth Gadkot Mohim 2025.

The CR, in an official statement on Friday said that this decision to run Unreserved Special Trains on the route was for the benefit of passengers.

The details of New Amravati & Veer train timings are as follows:

01101 special will leave New Amravati at 15.30 hrs on 6.02.2025 and will arrive at Veer at 07.45 hrs next day. (One trip)

01102 special will leave Veer at 22.00 hrs on 11.02.2025 and will arrive at New Amravati at 12.30 hrs next day. (One trip)

Halts for 01101 - Badnera, Murtizapur, Akola, Shegaon, Nandura, Malkapur, Bhusaval, Jalgaon, Chalisgaon, Manmad, Nashik Road, Igatpuri, Kalyan, Panvel and Roha



Composition: 16 General Second Class and 2 second seating cum guard’s brake van.

The CR requested the passengers note the details and avail these services in the statement. For detailed timings, passengers may visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App.

Mumbai local train update: Block burst disrupts services, commuters struggle

Train services on the Central Railway's main and harbour lines were disrupted on Sunday morning due to an extended mega block for a bridge girder launch, causing inconvenience to local and long-distance travellers.

As many as 11 long-distance trains that depart from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai have been rescheduled so far and nine trains that arrive at CSMT have been short-terminated due to the block burst, the Central Railway said in a post on X.

There were also reports of a labourer getting injured during the girder launch, an official said.

The six-hour-long mega block conducted for launching the girder of the under-construction Carnac Bridge was initially scheduled to end at 5.30 am, but it got delayed, railway officials told PTI.

This caused inconvenience to passengers travelling by the local as well as long-distance trains.

The Central Railway's local train operations were cancelled between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Byculla and between CSMT and Wadala stations on the main and harbour lines, respectively, due to the mega block which was scheduled from 11.30 pm on Saturday to 5.30 am on Sunday, an official said.

"Working of Suburban and Mail Express trains is continuing from Byculla and Dadar on the main line and Wadala Road on the Harbour line till the completion of the block," he told PTI.