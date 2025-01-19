Rail enthusiasts from different parts of our country joined the celebration at the time of departure of the train from CSMT on Sunday, the officials said said

The 6th anniversary of the train was celebrated on Sunday. Pic/Central Railway

Listen to this article Central Railway celebrates 6th anniversary of CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani Express x 00:00

Central Railway on Sunday celebrated the 6th anniversary of its CSMT-Hazrat Nizamuddin Rajdhani express with fanfare with its passengers, Railfans, Train staff, coaching depot staff and the Central Railway employees, the officials said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Rail enthusiasts from different parts of our country joined the celebration at the time of departure from CSMT on Sunday, they said.

The Central Railway’s 22221/22222 Rajdhani Express introduced on 19.1.2019 between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Hazrat Nizamuddin was run with One First AC, Three AC 2-Tier, 8 AC 3-Tier and one pantry car.

The train got such a huge response that within less than a month of its launch, two additional AC-2 Tier and AC-3 Tier coaches were added, the statement said.

The train started as a Bi-weekly service and services were increased to 4 times a week from 13.9.2019, On the 2nd anniversary i.e from 19.01.2021 onwards, the train services were extended to daily.

Central Railway’s Rajdhani Express has the distinction of being India’s first train to run on Push-Pull technology empowering the Government’s “Mission Raftar” thus achieving another milestone in Railway history. Push-Pull mode involves running the train with one engine at the front and one in the rear thereby eliminating the need to attach-detach bankers in the ghat section, saving precious time and thereby reducing journey time, an official statement said.

Presently, the train leaves Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai at 16.00 hrs daily and arrives Hazrat Nizamuddin at 09.55 hrs next day stopping at Kalyan, Nashik Road, Jalgaon, Bhusaval, Bhopal, Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi, Gwalior and Agra Cantt In the return direction, it leaves Hazrat Nizamuddin at 16.55 hrs daily and arrives at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai at 11.15 hrs the next day.

"The iconic Rajdhani Express symbolises the progress of Indian Railways, delivering speed, comfort, and reliability to passengers while setting benchmarks in operational excellence," the statement said.

Meanwhile, in an another statement, the Central Railway said that it Mumbai Division has achieved its highest-ever monthly container rake loading, marking a significant milestone in December 2024.

The Central Railway said its Mumbai division loaded 718 container rakes during the month, surpassing the previous record of 681 rakes in November 2024. This remarkable achievement contributed to a total freight loading of 1.98 million tonnes for December, with a cumulative loading of 16.94 million tonnes recorded for the financial year up to December 2024.

Freight performance saw a daily average of 1,543 wagons loaded in December 2024, breaking the earlier record of 1,535 wagons per day set in March 2024. The division also maintained a strong year-to-date average of 1,457 wagons loaded daily. Additionally, the division averaged 106.06 freight trains interchanged per day during December.

In passenger operations, the Mumbai Division ran 5,765 mail/express trains in December 2024, a 2.7 per cent increase compared to 5,615 trains during the same period last year. To cater to increased demand, the division operated 278 special trains in December 2024, a 29.3 per cent rise from 215 special trains in December 2023.