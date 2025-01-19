Breaking News
Over 150 Western Railway officials, staffers participate in Mumbai Marathon 2025

Updated on: 19 January,2025 07:37 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

WR’s General Manager, Ashok Kumar Misra led the WR team from the forefront in 10 km event of the race, an official statement said

The WR officials and staffers on Sunday participated in marathon. Pic/WR

Over 150 Western Railway officials and staffers on Sunday participated in Mumbai Marathon 2025, an official statement said.


The statement said, on Sunday, 19th January, 2025, more than 150 participants from Western Railway took part in the Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025.


It said that Ashok Kumar Misra, General Manager of Western Railway participated in the 10 km run of this mega sporting event and completed the race successfully. Several senior officers of WR also participated in various categories of the race like Full Marathon, Half Marathon, 10 km, Dream Run etc. 


According to a press release issued by Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway – Vineet Abhishek, WR’s General Manager, Ashok Kumar Misra was an inspiration to the entire WR team and motivated them to give their best. Misra led the WR team from the forefront in 10 km event of the race. He was joined by several other senior WR officials.  

Manoj Yadava, Director General of RPF - IR; Kuldeep Jain, Senior General Manager (SDGM/WR); Narendar Panwar, Chief Freight Transportation Manager (CFTM/WR); Pankaj Singh, Divisional Railway Manager of Mumbai Central Division; Sachin Sharma, Secretary to GM/WR; Ujjwal Deo, Deputy General Manager (DGM/WR) and Vineet Abhishek, Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO/WR) are to name a few, it said.

New champions emerged in the Tata Mumbai Marathon as unheralded Berhane Tesfay of Eritrea clinched the elite men's title while Kenya's Joyce Chepkemoi Tele won the women's crown here on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 38-year-old Tesfay won his first international full marathon title at the Tata Mumbai Marathon, clocking a time of 2 hours, 11 minutes, and 44 seconds to complete the 42.195 km distance. The event, a World Athletics Gold Label Road Race, saw thousands of spectators cheering on the runners.

Tesfay's compatriot, Merhawi Kesete from Eritrea, took second place with a time of 2:11:50, while Ethiopia's Tesfaye Demeke secured third with 2:11:56.

In the elite women’s race, 29-year-old Tele clinched the victory with a time of 2:24:56, finishing ahead of Bahrain’s Shitaye Eshete (2:25:29) and Ethiopia's Medina Deme Armino (2:27:58).

Both defending champions, Ethiopia's Lemi Berhanu and Aberash Minsewo, did not make it to the podium this time. Berhanu, who won in 2023, finished sixth with a time of 2:14:54, missing out on a third consecutive title.

Tata Mumbai Marathon 2025 mumbai marathon western railway mumbai news mumbai maharashtra

