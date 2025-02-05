Dattatreya visited Fadnavis' residence in the city this evening; but what transpired during the meeting between the two leaders could not be known

Listen to this article Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya calls on Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Haryana Governor and former Union minister Bandaru Dattatreya on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai, reported news agency PTI.

Dattatreya visited Fadnavis' residence in the city this evening.

But what transpired during the meeting between the two leaders could not be known.

US Consul General, Maharashtra CM discuss cooperation in energy and other sectors

Consul General of the United States of America in Mumbai, Mike Hankey, on Tuesday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis here, and held a detailed discussion on the opportunities for cooperation in energy, new technology, infrastructure and other sectors.

He congratulated CM Fadnavis for the successful conversion of the investment agreements signed in Davos and asserted that many American companies are interested in investing in the state due to the conducive environment for industrial development in Maharashtra, the CMO said in a post on X.

Fadnavis dismisses Raut's superstition claim

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday dismissed claims of not shifting to the official CM residence in south Mumbai due to superstition, and said he would move in after his daughter's board exams get over, reported PTI.

His clarification comes hours after Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut that buffaloes sacrificed in Guwahati during Eknath Shinde's visit to the Kamakhya temple were buried on the premises of 'Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister so that the CM's post should not go to anybody else other than Shinde, reported PTI.

Shinde became the chief minister of the state in June 2022 after he rebelled against Uddhav Thackeray and joined hands with the BJP. He remained the CM till November 2024. But after the assembly polls, Fadnavis took over as the chief minister for the third time, reported PTI.

Fadnavis currently stays at 'Sagar' bungalow despite taking charge as chief minister in the first week of December.

Dismissing Raut's claims, Fadnavis said, "I will move into 'Varsha' bungalow once Eknath Shinde vacates it. Some minor repairs are also being carried out. In the meantime, my daughter, who is in Class 10, requested that we shift only after her exams. That is the reason I have not moved in yet," reported PTI.

Ridiculing the claims, he said, "These absurd rumours do not even deserve a response from someone at my level."

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, who currently resides at Varsha, also commented on the controversy, saying, "Those making these claims probably have more experience in such matters."

(With inputs from PTI)