Maharashtra: Man stabbed to death in public in Nagpur, 3 held

The incident took place around 10.15 pm in the Zingabai Takli market area, when a group of around five assailants attacked Sohail Khan, and stabbed him multiple times

The police said that a 35-year-old man was stabbed to death in full public view in Maharashtra's Nagpur on Thursday night, reported news agency PTI.

A video of the incident has surfaced on social media.

According to a senior police officer, three of the accused have been arrested, while two others are absconding, reported PTI.

Further investigation in the matter is underway, he said.

Woman kills mother-in-law after fight in Maharashtra's Jalna; held from Parbhani

A 22-year-old woman allegedly killed her mother-in-law at their house in Maharashtra's Jalna district following an argument and then fled after being unable to dispose of the body, police said, reported PTI.

The incident took place on Tuesday night and the police arrested the accused woman, Pratiksha Shingare, from neighbouring Parbhani city on Wednesday, they said.

The accused got married six months back to Akash Shingare, who works at a private company in Latur, Additional Superintendent of Police Ayush Nopany told reporters on Wednesday, reported PTI.

The accused woman resided with her mother-in-law Savita Shingare (45) at a rented house in Jalna's Priyadarshni colony, reported PTI.

The two women had an argument on Tuesday night during which the accused allegedly banged her mother-in-law's head against a wall and later attacked her with a kitchen knife following which the latter died, police sub-inspector Rajendra Wagh said.

The accused then placed the body in a bag in an attempt to dispose it. But due to the weight, she was unable to move it and fled the house at around 6 am on Wednesday. She subsequently boarded a train to her native Parbhani city, the official said.

The house owner later found the body in the bag and alerted local police.

The police subsequently launched a search for the accused and arrested her from Parbhani, Wagh said.

A preliminary investigation suggested the victim died due to head injuries, the official said, adding further probe was on into the case.

(With inputs from PTI)