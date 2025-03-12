The incident took place on Monday afternoon when the child was playing with his friends outside his house, said the official from Kotwali police station

The police said that efforts were being made to nab the accused. Representational Pic/File

The Nagpur Police in Maharashtra have launched a manhunt after a 9-year-old boy was allegedly sexually assaulted by a man in Nagpur, an official said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The 35-year-old accused lured the boy with chocolates, took him to his home and sexually assaulted the minor, the official said, citing the FIR, adding that he also allegedly threatened to kill him if he spoke about it, according to the PTI.

The boy returned home in tears and narrated the crime to his parents, who approached the police.

A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused, the official added.

Man held for raping teenage daughter in Latur district

Meanwhile, in an another incident, last week, the police have arrested a man for allegedly sexually assaulting his 14-year-old daughter in Latur district in Maharashtra, an official said, PTI reported.

The incident took place during the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday in Latur's Deoni tehsil, the police official said.

"After all members of the family went to sleep, the man sexually assaulted his daughter at their house. When the girl raised an alarm, her mother tried to free her from his clutches but he beat her up and left the place," he said, PTI reported.

Based on a complaint lodged by the victim's mother, a case was filed against the man and was later arrested. A local court remanded him in judicial custody till March 19.

In an another incident, the police have arrested a man for allegedly raping of a 17-year-old girl and forcing her to undergo abortion on the basis of fake documents in Maharashtra's Thane district, officials had earlier said, the news agency reported.

The dead foetus, which was buried at a crematorium in Ulhasnagar, has been exhumed for further probe into the case, they said, adding that a doctor who provided medicines for the termination of the minor's pregnancy has also been arrested.

The victim and the 29-year-old accused man were neighbours at a locality in Ulhasnagar township.

(with PTI inputs)