A man has been arrested for allegedly breaking into a temple in Maharashtra's Palghar district and stealing an idol, a crown and Rs 15,000 from the shrine, the police said on Wednesday, reported the PTI.

The Palghar Police said that the Samudri Mata temple near Pimpal Naka, Chinchani, was burgled on the intervening night of February 27 and 28.

A silver idol of Lord Shiva, a silver crown and Rs 15,000 were stolen from the temple, said District Superintendent of Police Balasaheb Patil, according to the PTI.

After working on several inputs, police tracked down the alleged thief, later identified as 42-year-old Subash Shitalprasad Kevat of Nashik district in Maharashtra, and arrested him, the official said, as per the PTI.

"All the stolen valuables have been recovered, and further legal proceedings are underway," said Balasaheb Patil.

Burglary at Bandra high-rise similar to Saif Ali Khan home invasion

Meanwhile, in a manner reminiscent of the invasion of Saif Ali Khan’s residence almost two months ago, a thief slipped into the Turner Heights building in Bandra West on March 9, made their way up the stairs to the sixth floor, climbed through a window and—using a pipe—entered the administrative office of a Hyderabad-based premium jewellery brand before fleeing with diamonds worth Rs 1.90 crore.

According to the police, the accused had ensured the office’s CCTV cameras were switched off.

The accused made off with five boxes of the diamonds weighing 2786 grams, police said.

The complainant runs the jewellery brand’s showroom and administrative office in Turner Heights on Guru Nanak Road.

According to the police, around 8.15 pm on March 8, the complainant's employee, Anil, locked the shop and on March 10, around 10.15 am, another employee, Kunal, opened the store. After entering the store, Kunal opened the internal locker as per his routine with a key. On noticing that five of the 26 jewellery boxes kept inside were missing, he immediately informed , who rushed to the store. Upon checking, determined that 2786 grams of jewellery had been stolen. He then informed the Bandra police about the incident, following which an FIR was registered.

The cops, on reviewing available CCTV footage, found that on the night of March 9, a person entered the office through the window and turned off the CCTV camera. The pane of the window was also found to be broken.

(with PTI inputs)