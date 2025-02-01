Breaking News
All you need to know about Elphinstone bridge closure
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV
Mumbai: IPS officer’s husband booked in Rs 24 crore property fraud
Mumbai: Carnac Bridge to open before monsoon
Mumbai: Bangladeshi national, son arrested for staying illegally in Andheri West
shot-button
Budget 2025 Budget 2025
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Saif Ali Khan attack case Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV

Updated on: 01 February,2025 07:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

While anonymous sources made this claim, police have not specified which sample was sent to Kalina lab for forensic analysis

Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV

The still from CCTV footage of the suspect on January 16, the day of the incident. PIC/PTI (right) Shariful Islam, immediately after his arrest in Thane, on January 19. PIC/DIWAKAR SHARMA

Listen to this article
Saif Ali Khan attack case: Police claim facial recognition confirms accused is the same man caught on CCTV
x
00:00

The Bandra police investigating the Saif Ali Khan attack case claimed on Friday that the forensic facial analysis report of the accused, Shariful Islam, matches the images captured on CCTV footage recovered during the investigation. While officials have confirmed this development, they have declined to go on record. The police have not specified which samples were sent to the forensic team at the Kalina Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).


The most critical footage that should have been analysed was from the sixth floor of Satguru Sharan, where the accused was seen on the staircase going up and coming down on January 16. The attack on Saif Ali Khan occurred around 2 am, causing grievous injuries. Remarkably, Khan recovered within just four days and returned home.


Saif Ali Khan emerges from Lilavati Hospital around 4.45 pm on January 21. PIC/SATEJ SHINDE
Saif Ali Khan emerges from Lilavati Hospital around 4.45 pm on January 21. PIC/SATEJ SHINDE


Sources reveal that the Bandra police submitted multiple samples of the accused, including images captured from various angles and a photograph taken after his arrest, to the Kalina FSL for forensic facial analysis, also known as a facial recognition test. According to Mumbai police sources, forensic facial analysis involves around 10 key parameters that must match to confirm the identity of a suspect.

When approached by mid-day about the specific images sent to FSL for analysis, officials declined to comment. However, it is crucial for the Bandra police and senior officers overseeing the case to confirm whether CCTV footage from Khan’s building—where the intruder was first seen—was included in the forensic examination.

“We have received a report from the FSL confirming that the accused’s face matches the suspect’s images recovered during the investigation,” a senior IPS officer of the Mumbai police disclosed on the condition of anonymity.

The Mumbai police faced backlash after the accused’s arrest, which occurred 72 hours after the attack in Thane. Social media erupted with hashtags questioning whether the police had apprehended the right person, as there was little visible resemblance between the CCTV footage from Khan’s building and the arrested individual.

mid-day on Sunday reported that 19 fingerprint samples sent to the CID Fingerprint Bureau did not match. While officials confirmed that fingerprint samples were sent, they stated that reports are still awaited.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

saif ali khan Bandra mumbai police mumbai crime news CCTV mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK