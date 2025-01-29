Saif Ali Khan attack case: Accused sent in judicial custody; weapon sent for forensic examination

The Bollywood star was repeatedly stabbed with a knife by an intruder inside his 12th floor apartment in upscale Bandra on January 16

The alleged attacker of Saif Ali Khan, Shariful Islam, was produced before the Bandra court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody. The police also recovered a weapon from Islam, which has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

The cops told to court that the accused was very clever. He had conducted a recce before carrying out the crime. A team of cops is in Kolkata as the accused Islam was in Kolkata a few months back.

The court informed to cops that if needed, they would review the custody situation of the accused.

The magistrate said that the investigation was complete. Now, there doesn't appear to be a need for police custody. If something new comes up in the investigation, police custody can be requested later under the new BNSS law.

For now, the accused has been sent to judicial custody.

As per the police, the accused, arrested from adjoining Thane, is a Bangladeshi who changed his name Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad to 'Bijoy Das' after entering India illegally.

Khan, 54, underwent an emergency surgery at the Lilavati Hospital. He was discharged after five days.

We have ample, strong evidence against arrested Bangladeshi man, say Mumbai police

The Mumbai police, who are probing the incident of attack on Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, on Tuesday said they have "ample and strong evidence" against the Bangladeshi national arrested in the case.

In a press conference, Additional Commissioner of Police (West Region) Paramjit Dahiya shared the development in the probe and said it was an "excellent, proof-based detection" made by the DCP Zone 9 team along with the crime branch.

"The Mumbai police have ample and strong evidence against the accused person, including documentary, physical and technical," he said.

"As for ascertaining the identity of the accused as part of collecting evidence before filing the chargesheet, the police have an option of (using the) face recognition (technology), and we will explore it," he said.

When an accused in any case gets arrested, police collect multiple pieces of evidence against him to prove his role in the crime, which includes face recognition, finger prints, oral statements, and many others, and the investigating officer collects all the evidence before the chargesheet.