Pro-gov rally in Serbia to counter student protests

Supporters of the President attend a pro-government rally. Pic/PTI

Tensions mounted in Serbia on Saturday ahead of a major rally in support of populist President Aleksandar Vucic as he pledged to regain control following months of massive anti-corruption protests that have shaken his firm grip on power in the Balkan country. Vucic has been struggling to quell the nationwide movement led by university students demanding justice for the victims of a train station canopy collapse that killed 16 people in November and which many blamed on alleged widespread graft.

