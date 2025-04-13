Breaking News
Pro gov rally in Serbia to counter student protests

Updated on: 13 April,2025 07:34 AM IST  |  Belgrade
Agencies |

Vucic has been struggling to quell the nationwide movement led by university students demanding justice for the victims of a train station canopy collapse that killed 16 people in November and which many blamed on alleged widespread graft

Supporters of the President attend a pro-government rally. Pic/PTI

Tensions mounted in Serbia on Saturday ahead of a major rally in support of populist President Aleksandar Vucic as he pledged to regain control following months of massive anti-corruption protests that have shaken his firm grip on power in the Balkan country. Vucic has been struggling to quell the nationwide movement led by university students demanding justice for the victims of a train station canopy collapse that killed 16 people in November and which many blamed on alleged widespread graft.


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



