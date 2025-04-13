Cold-blooded clearance

After a crocodile farm went bankrupt, a Chinese court has been trying—and failing—to auction off over 200 live Siamese crocodiles

Despite slashing the starting price to around Rs 4.6 crore, two auctions held earlier this year failed to draw any bidders.

A Chinese court is desperately trying to offload 100 tonnes of live Siamese crocodiles—roughly 200 to 500 of them—after seizing them from a bankrupt company, but buyers just aren’t biting. The reptiles were owned by Guangdong Hongyi Crocodile Industry Company, founded by Mo Junrong, famously known as the “Crocodile God.”

After the company defaulted, the court took control of its assets and listed the crocs for auction. Despite slashing the starting price from around '5.8 crore to '4.6 crore, two earlier auctions held in January and February failed to draw any bidders.

While crocodiles are considered a valuable commodity in China and are used in everything from skincare products to medicinal wine, this bulk buy hasn’t tempted anyone—mainly due to the fine print. Buyers must manage transportation, including capturing and loading the animals, and must also hold a breeding license for aquatic wildlife and have a facility fit for housing hundreds of crocodiles.

The court has made it clear that it won’t assist with logistics. With no one registered for the upcoming auction either, the crocs remain in limbo—dangerous, expensive, and increasingly difficult to sell. It’s proving to be quite the cold-blooded conundrum.

Eat, drink, scam!

A father and son scammed nearly 100 restaurants in France with a dine-and-dash scheme

Representational Pic/iStock

In a bizarre tale of culinary con artistry, a 48-year-old man and his teenage son were arrested in France’s Toulon region after defrauding nearly 100 restaurants over three years. Their tactic? A slick dine-and-dash routine disguised as a technical glitch. They’d enjoy full-course meals—starter, wine, dessert—then claim a credit card failure, leave an ID as “collateral,” and never return. The twist? The dad would report the ID stolen and use a fresh one for the next hit. They only targeted restaurants praised for kindness, betting owners wouldn’t press charges. Their scam unravelled when one frustrated restaurateur went viral online.

Escalated hiking

At China's Lingshan Scenic Area, hiking just took a wild turn. A massive network of outdoor escalators will soon carry visitors 1500 meters up the mountain, no trekking required. While it's hailed for accessibility, purists argue it strips the soul—and sweat—out of the hiking experience.

He had a tattoo where?!?

A surgeon in Queensland, Australia was fined $10,000 and officially reprimanded after taking a photo of a swastika tattoo on a comatose patient’s penis, and sharing it in a WhatsApp group. The patient had been in a coma following a pipe bomb accident.

From rags to riches

Pic/OddityCentral

Russian photographer Semyon Rezchikov spotted Noppajit "Meen" Somboonsate sweeping streets in Bangkok, and shared her photo on TikTok, where it went viral. The 28-year-old single mother of two got a makeover from makeup artist Nong Chat, and these photos went viral again, launching Meen's modeling career.

Massaged too hard

Representational Pic/iStock

After a vigorous neck massage, 26-year-old Chinese programmer Xiao Zhang woke up with slurred speech and numbness—he’d suffered a stroke from a torn carotid artery. Thankfully, quick hospital care saved him. Doctors say neck massages gone wrong can mess with major blood vessels.

Ganne Ka Juice

Representational Pic/iStock

A viral Instagram audio clip featuring the phrase “Ganne ka juice—bada glass—bees (20) rupay ka” is taking the platform by storm, inspiring a wave of memes and reels. Though the audio’s origin is a mystery, its catchy, street-style delivery has captured users’ imaginations. From catchy captions to people lip-syncing while sipping actual juice, the trend taps into what seems to be desi pride.

Skinny=sinking?

Representational pic/iStock

Are skinny jeans making a comeback—or is the economy just in shambles again? According to the Internet, every time skinny jeans trend, a recession follows. But it’s not just denim. The resurgence of thinness—fuelled by retro aesthetics and weight-loss drugs—has critics and feminists alike raising eyebrows. Could this be just a style choice or a larger societal setback?