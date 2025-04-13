Envoys from Iran and US arrive in Oman

Trump repeatedly has threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme if a deal isn’t reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (left) meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi (right) in Muscat. Pic/PTI

Envoys from Iran and the US arrived on Saturday in Oman ahead of the first talks over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. No overall agreement is immediately likely, but the stakes of the negotiations couldn’t be higher for these two nations closing in on half a century of enmity. Trump repeatedly has threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme if a deal isn’t reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium.

