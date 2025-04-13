Breaking News
Envoys from Iran and US arrive in Oman

Updated on: 13 April,2025 07:35 AM IST  |  Muscat
Trump repeatedly has threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme if a deal isn’t reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium

Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi (left) meeting with Oman’s Foreign Minister Sayyid Badr al-Busaidi (right) in Muscat. Pic/PTI

Envoys from Iran and the US arrived on Saturday in Oman ahead of the first talks over Tehran’s rapidly advancing nuclear programme since President Donald Trump returned to the White House. No overall agreement is immediately likely, but the stakes of the negotiations couldn’t be higher for these two nations closing in on half a century of enmity. Trump repeatedly has threatened to unleash airstrikes targeting Iran’s nuclear programme if a deal isn’t reached. Iranian officials increasingly warn that they could pursue a nuclear weapon with their stockpile of uranium. 


This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever



