Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam, who allegedly attacked actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai home, has told the police she had lost her cellphone, an official said on Monday

Saif Ali Khan after being discharged from the hospital following the attack. File Pic

Listen to this article Saif Ali Khan attack case: Cops record statement of woman, whose SIM card was used by attacker x 00:00

A West Bengal-based woman, whose mobile phone SIM card was used by the accused in the Saif Ali Khan attack case, was recorded by the officials of Mumbai Police, the PTI reported on Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam, who allegedly attacked actor Saif Ali Khan in his Mumbai home, has told the police she had lost her cellphone, an official said on Monday, according to the PTI.

The official maintained the police were "100 per cent" sure that it was Shariful who attacked the 54-year-old Bollywood star.

A Mumbai police team visited Nadia and Murshidabad districts of West Bengal as part of their investigation into the January 16 knife attack on Khan in his 12th floor apartment in Bandra during a robbery attempt, according to the PTI.

The police later arrested Shariful, a Bangladeshi man who illegally entered India last year, from adjoining Thane city for the attack and he is in their custody till January 29.

During the probe, the police came to know about a woman whose SIM card was used by the arrested accused for making calls, and recorded her statement, the official said.

In the statement, the woman claimed she had lost her mobile phone and the police were verifying her assertion, he added, as per the PTI.

The police are "100 per cent" sure that it was Shariful who attacked Khan and he was armed with a Hacksaw blade and a knife too, insisted the official.

The police team will go to places in West Bengal where Shariful stayed after crossing over from the neighbouring country, he added.

Shariful Islam, was produced before the Bandra court on Wednesday and remanded to judicial custody. The police also recovered a weapon from Islam, which has been sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) for examination.

The cops told to court that the accused was very clever.

He had conducted a recce before carrying out the crime.

A team of cops is in Kolkata as the accused Islam was in Kolkata a few months back.

The court informed to cops that if needed, they would review the custody situation of the accused.

The magistrate said that the investigation was complete. Now, there doesn't appear to be a need for police custody. If something new comes up in the investigation, police custody can be requested later under the new BNS law.

(with PTI inputs)