Breaking News
Kejriwal will win gold medal in Olympics for corruption: Fadnavis in Delhi
Saif Ali Khan attack: Cops record statement of woman from West Bengal
Mumbai civic body demolishes 19 shops near Kandivali Railway Station
Baba Siddique murder probe must include slum redevelopment issues: Zeeshan
Five critical as boiler blast triggers fire at tyre plant in Palghar
shot-button
HMPV HMPV
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai Crime News > Article > Baba Siddique murder Probe must include slum redevelopment issues Zeeshan to cops

Baba Siddique murder: Probe must include slum redevelopment issues, Zeeshan to cops

Updated on: 29 January,2025 10:32 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Zeeshan Siddique, a former MLA, also claimed many developers were in constant touch with his father for redevelopment projects

Baba Siddique murder: Probe must include slum redevelopment issues, Zeeshan to cops

Zeeshan Siddique. File Pic/X

Listen to this article
Baba Siddique murder: Probe must include slum redevelopment issues, Zeeshan to cops
x
00:00

The probe into the Baba Siddique murder case must consider issues related to slum development projects in Bandra, his son Zeeshan Siddique has said in his statement to police, reported the PTI.


Zeeshan Siddique, a former MLA, also claimed many developers were in constant touch with his father for redevelopment projects.


On one occasion a developer had used abusive language against his father, Zeeshan Siddique told police.


Zeeshan's statement is part of the chargesheet filed by police in connection with the October 12 killing of the former state minister Baba Siddique.

Zeeshan Siddique has told police he and his father were continuously fighting for the rights of the slumdwellers in Bandra, adding that a false case was registered against him for his objection towards a redevelopment project.

"There are many developers who were in regular contact with my father. My father had the habit of writing a diary about his daily work. I learnt that around 5.30 pm to 6pm (on the day of the murder) my dad was contacted on his WhatsApp by Mohit Kambhoj (a BJP worker). Mohit wanted to meet my father with regard to a project in Bandra by Mundra Builders," Zeeshan Siddique said in his statement to the police, as per the PTI.

"A builder during a meeting with certain persons regarding the SRA redevelopment project had used abusive words about my father. I request that all the above-mentioned matters be investigated in detail in the investigation of my father's murder," he said in the statement, according to the PTI.

The police have filed a more than 4500-page chargesheet before a special MCOCA court in connection with the case. It has been filed against 26 arrested accused, while three persons, namely Shubham Lonkar, Yasin Akhthar and Anmol Bishnoi, have been shown as wanted accused, the news agency reported.

All the accused have been booked under the stringent Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) and are currently in judicial custody.

Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son's office in Mumbai's Bandra East area on the night of October 12.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

baba siddique Zeeshan Siddique mumbai police mumbai crime branch Crime News mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK