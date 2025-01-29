The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was killed on October 12 last year

Baba Siddique. File pic

Listen to this article Baba Siddique murder: Non-bailable warrant issued against Anmol Bishnoi, two other wanted accused x 00:00

A special court in Mumbai on Wednesday issued a non-bailable warrant against gangster Anmol Bishnoi and two other wanted accused in the Baba Siddique murder case, reported the PTI.

The special judge for cases under the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA), B D Shelke, said in his order that the court believes the "wanted accused Anmol Bishnoi has absconded or he will not obey the summons", according to the PTI.

Hence, a standing non-bailable warrant is required to be issued against him to secure his presence, the judge said.

The court made similar observations while issuing NBWs against absconding accused Shubham Lonkar and Mohammad Yasin Akhtar.

The judge noted that the court has already issued a request for deportation of Anmol Bishnoi to a competent authority in the United States in a case pertaining to the firing outside actor Salman Khan's Bandra residence in April 2024.

The Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader was killed on October 12 last year.

The police have filed a chargesheet against 26 arrested accused in connection with the murder of Baba Siddique, a former Maharashtra minister.

Anmol Bishnoi (suspected to be in the US or Canada), Shubham Lonkar and Akhtar were shown as wanted accused in the case.

Baba Siddique (66) was shot dead by three assailants outside his son and former MLA Zeeshan Siddique's office in Mumbai's Bandra (East) area on the night of October 12, 2024.

All the arrested accused have been booked under the stringent MCOCA, and are currently in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, Baba Siddique's son Zeeshan met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar late Tuesday night, reported news agency PTI.

Zeeshan, a former MLA, has already recorded his statement in connection with his father's assassination. In the statement recorded before the police, he has mentioned the names of some builders and political leaders.

Earlier, Zeeshan Siddique has named some builders and politicians in his statement to police, while urging them to consider issues of slum development projects in Bandra during the probe into the murder of his father, as per the PTI.

