Indigo flight to Guwahati returns to Bhubaneswar after bird strike

Indigo flight to Guwahati returns to Bhubaneswar after bird strike

Updated on: 23 December,2024 05:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

The aircraft will be positioned back to terminal after necessary maintenance, the airline stated in a press release

An IndiGo flight operating between Bhubaneswar (BBI) and Guwahati (GUW) experienced a bird strike shortly after takeoff. The flight safely returned to BBI airport. All passengers and crew are reported to be safe. 





The aircraft will be positioned back to terminal after necessary maintenance, the airline stated in a press release, adding "All the passengers of the flight were accommodated with alternative travel options, including other flights, and provided with refreshments in the interim. We regret the inconvenience caused to customers due to factors beyond the airline's control."

 

