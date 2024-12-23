The aircraft will be positioned back to terminal after necessary maintenance, the airline stated in a press release
Representational pic
An IndiGo flight operating between Bhubaneswar (BBI) and Guwahati (GUW) experienced a bird strike shortly after takeoff. The flight safely returned to BBI airport. All passengers and crew are reported to be safe.
ADVERTISEMENT
IndiGo flight operating between Bhubaneswar (BBI) and Guwahati (GUW) experienced a bird strike shortly after takeoff. The flight safely returned to BBI airport. All passengers and crew are reported safe. #birdstrike #Bhubaneshwar #Indigo pic.twitter.com/Jz859wil3V— Mid Day (@mid_day) December 23, 2024
The aircraft will be positioned back to terminal after necessary maintenance, the airline stated in a press release, adding "All the passengers of the flight were accommodated with alternative travel options, including other flights, and provided with refreshments in the interim. We regret the inconvenience caused to customers due to factors beyond the airline's control."