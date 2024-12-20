Colaba police probe whether the naval boat adhered to trial run protocols set by Maritime Board

Passengers of the Neelkamal ferry vessel are rescued by the crew of the CISF patrol boat Shera 1

Listen to this article Elephanta boat tragedy: Colaba police probe why was Indian Navy testing boat on civilian channels x 00:00

The Colaba police have written to the Indian Navy and the Maharashtra Maritime Board seeking details about the naval speedboat and the ferry involved in Wednesday’s accident. The police aim to determine why the trial run was conducted on a busy route frequently used by ferries and other boats, and who authorised it. They are investigating whether the trial run’s location complied with protocols set by the Indian Navy and the Maritime Board. Additionally, the police may take action against the owner of the Neelkamal ferry if it is found that the vessel exceeded its permitted passenger capacity.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to the police, 109 people, including five crew members, were on board the Neelkamal ferry at the time of the incident. Meanwhile, the naval speedboat carried six people: two sailors and four representatives from the Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) conducting the trial run. The police have confirmed that two people are still missing: eight-year-old Azhan Ashraf Pathan and 48-year-old Hansaram Bhati, a resident of Malad.



The spot where the accident happened on Wednesday. Pic/Shadab Khan

“This is to determine whether the trial route was chosen improperly or if it adhered to the protocols and guidelines,” a Colaba police officer stated. The police are also investigating claims that the naval craft developed a throttle problem during the trial, causing it to lose control and collide with the ferry. The Indian Navy has initiated a Board of Inquiry to establish the facts of the case. In a statement, Defence PRO said, “Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Chief of the Naval Staff, and all personnel of the Indian Navy offer heartfelt condolences to the grieving families of those who lost their lives in the accident. We wish for a speedy and full recovery of those injured.”

The statement further added, “Search and rescue operations, involving eight Navy craft, a naval helicopter, and a Coast Guard vessel, are ongoing.” The Defence PRO also stated, “Search and rescue efforts continued throughout the night of December 18-19, 2024, in the vicinity of the accident. A Board of Inquiry has been ordered to investigate the matter.”

Sources indicate that the Colaba police have sought details from the Maharashtra Maritime Board regarding the ferry, including its passenger capacity, crew strength, and licence validity. “Preliminary information suggests that while the ferry had a valid licence, its capacity was approximately 90 passengers. However, 109 passengers were on board at the time of the accident. We are verifying these details to determine whether any rules were violated. If so, the ferry owner will also face charges,” an officer familiar with the case stated. The Colaba police have so far recorded the statements of nine witnesses present on the ferry and plan to take statements from survivors on the naval craft in the coming days.