A total of 105 people have been rescued from the Neelkamal ferry and Navy ship accident. Tragically, 13 have died, while the injured are being treated across various hospitals. Search operations for missing victims are ongoing.

On December 18, 2024, at approximately 3:55 PM, a tragic accident occurred near the Mumbai Channel, close to the Gateway of India, when an Indian Navy vessel collided with the "Neelkamal" ferry, which was en route to Elephanta Caves from Gateway of India to the island of Gharapuri, Uran. The incident took place around 5 nautical miles from the Gateway of India at coordinates 18.921869 (latitude) and 72.866198 (longitude), within the jurisdiction of the Mumbai Port Trust. The Navy ship, which was conducting engine testing, lost control due to a malfunction in the steering system, which resulted in the crash with the ferry.

Following the collision, a massive rescue operation was launched involving the Coast Guard, Navy personnel, and Marine Police. The Navy deployed four helicopters, 11 ships, and one coast guard vessel, while three marine police boats assisted in the search and rescue mission. Local emergency services were notified immediately, and the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s disaster management unit responded by dispatching medical teams, with the injured being transferred to nearby hospitals for treatment.

A total of 105 people were rescued from both the Neelkamal ferry and the Navy ship. The injured were taken to various hospitals, including the JJ Hospital, GT Hospital, SSG Hospital, and private facilities for treatment. Tragically, 13 people lost their lives in the accident.

Casualties and treatment details:

JJ Hospital: 56 people were admitted, and after receiving initial medical attention, they were sent home.

INHS Sanjivani, Karanja: 13 people were treated, with 10 declared dead, while 3 were discharged after receiving medical care. One person continues to receive treatment at INHS Hospital.

St. George's Hospital: 10 people were admitted, with 7 of them discharged after treatment. Three people are in critical condition.

INHS Ashwini: 2 individuals are in critical condition.

Ongoing Search: Navy and other rescue agencies continue to search for additional victims in the accident site.

The incident highlights the ongoing challenges of maritime safety and the importance of rigorous checks and controls in Navy operations. Authorities have promised further investigations into the cause of the incident to ensure such accidents are prevented in the future.

Rescue operations and emergency responses have been swift, and authorities have vowed to provide full support to the victims and their families during this tragic time.