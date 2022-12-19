Mumbai: Morchas’ march to modernisation, says veterans

Veterans tell mid-day simple protest rallies of their younger days have now evolved into sleek events

High-tech cameras capture the MVA’s protest march, on Saturday. Pic/Shadab Khan

High-decibel sound systems, high-definition cameras and SUVs packed with karyakartas streaming into the city. This is the image of today’s morchas as per old-timers. MVA’s protest on Saturday demanding the removal of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and the alleged failure of the Eknath Shinde government was a perfect example of modernisation of morchas, veteran politicians told mid-day.

CPI leader Prakash Reddy has witnessed the evolution of morchas. Reddy, who took part in the MVA protest from Richardson and Cruddas Mills near JJ hospital to CSMT, said, “This is the age of moderation. So morcha is also modernised. But one thing is sure, this modernisation needs to be used correctly.” Recalling his younger days, the 72-year-old said, “I’ve been participating in morchas since I was 16 years old. At that time, karyakartas travelled by public transport like buses and trains. Now they travel in private vehicles. This is one of the main changes I have noticed.”

Also Read: In Photos: Sharad Pawar, Uddhav Thackeray, Ajit Pawar join MVA 'Halla Bol' rally in Mumbai

Republican Party of India leader Avinash Mhatekar, 74, said party workers nowadays are financially well-off. “This is reflected in morchas. There are vehicles to bring the workers to the morcha. We used to walk many miles for morchas. We even used to walk to small villages to participate in agitations. There were no proper walkways,” said Mhatekar, who was an active member of Dalit Panther. “I remember leading one morcha from Mulund to Chaityabhumi, Dadar. Nowadays, workers get food and water during morcha. Those days, we couldn’t even think about all these,” he added.

Fisherman leader Dr G K Bhanji said they would carry their “roti and bhakri” while going for a morcha. “We would drink water from public taps and locals’ homes. Nowadays morchas are like event management. Their aim is to show their strength. But I think ideology and demands are more important,” he said, adding, “Now leaders give targets to their local officer-bearers to gather a crowd. In the past, numbers never mattered.” The changes in society have percolated to today’s morchas, said Shiv Sena leader Shishir Shinde. “Political parties, leaders and party workers are part of the society. Therefore, the reflection of the changed society will be seen in the morcha.”

