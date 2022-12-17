Mumbai: Centre should recall Governor Koshyari for insulting national icons, says NCP chief Sharad Pawar

At the rally, Uddhav Thackeray accused the Eknath Shinde-led government of being ideologically bankrupt
The MVA organised a protest march on Saturday which had begun from Byculla Pic/Atul Kamble
On Saturday, the Maha Vikas Agadhi (MVA) demanded the removal of Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari over his remarks against Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Mahatma Phule and Savitribai Phule. Sharad Pawar, NCP chief, Ajit Pawar, former chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and state Congress president Nana Patole spoke at the rally held near the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), where the protest march concluded.
NCP chief, Sharad Pawar said, "The Centre should recall governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari for insulting the national icons from the state."
The MVA, comprising the Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray), Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Congress, made this demand at a rally held here at the end of their 'Halla Bol' protest march against the Eknath Shinde-led government over various issues.
Senior NCP leader and former deputy CM Ajit Pawar said, "The governor should be sacked in order to save Maharashtra."
A huge political storm erupted in the state after Koshyari dubbed Chhatrapati Shivaji an "icon of olden times", leading to the demands for his recall.