Maha morcha of MVA: Mumbai Traffic Police issues list of road closures, alternate routes for Dec 17

The police said traffic arrangements have been made which will remain in effect till the closure of the maha morcha of the Maha Vikas Aghadi
Representational Pic
Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday issued vehicular restrictions for the 'maha morcha' (protest march) of Maha Vikas Aghad (MVA) consisting of Shiv Sena (UBT), Nationalist Congress Party and Congress on Saturday.
The traffic police in a notification said, on December 17 from 10.00 am onwards, the Maha Vikas Aghadi hasorganised a morcha from Richardson and Cruddas Company, J.J.Road to Sir J.JFlyover Bridge, Times of India Building and CSTM Junction.
The police said traffic arrangements have been made which will remain in effect till the closure of the march.
The police said that the citizens are requested to use following alternate routes to reach their desired destinations.
Road closed for vehicular traffic-
- Richardson and Cruddas Mill
- Sir J.J.flyover bridge
- Dr. Dadabhai Naoroji Road
- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus
- Road near The Times of India building.
Also Read: MVA's maha morcha: Mumbai Police plans heavy security across protest route
The police said that the citizens are requested to use following alternate routes to reach their desired destinations -
- Vehicles proceeding through Dr.Babasaheb Ambedkarroad towards south 1 Mumbai can use the following routes-
Gas Company-Chinchpokli Bridge- Arthur Road- Saat Rasta circle- Mumbai Central- LamingtonRoad- Opera House-Maharshi Karve Road (Queens Road).
The motorists can also take the Saat Rasta Circle- Mumbai Central- Tardeo Circle- Nana Chowk- N.S. Purandare Road route.
- Vehicles proceeding from Byculla towards south Mumbai can use the following routes-
A) Dr. B.A. Road- Khada Parsi- Nagpada Junction- Do Taki- J.J. Junction Mohammed Ali Road.
B) Nagpada Junction- Mumbai Central-Nana Chowk-N. S. Purandare Road.
- Vehicles proceeding from Byculla Jijamata Park (Rani Baug) towards south Mumbai can use the following route-
Saint Sawta road- Mustafa Bazar- Rey Road- Sleep Road- Barrister NathPai road- P D'Mello Road- then move through CSMT road towards their desired destinations.
- Vehicles proceeding from Parel and Lalbaugh towards south Mumbai can use the following route- Bawla Compound- T.B. Kadam Road- Voltas Company-Right Turn- Tanaji Malusre Road- Albert Junction-Right Turn-Barrister Nath Pai Road and move towards their desired destinations.
- Vehicles proceeding from central Mumbai towards south Mumbai can use the following route-Char Rasta- R.A Kidwai Road- Barrister Nath Pai Road- P D'Mello Road no. 5 to their desired destination.
- Vehicles proceeding from New Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik towards south Mumbai can use the following routes-
A) Deonar IOC Junction- Eastern Free way- P D'Mello Road to their desired destination.
B) Chembur Panjarpol Junction- Eastern free way- P D'Mello Road to their desired destination.
- Vehicles proceeding from south Mumbai towards north and western Mumbaican use the following route
-BMC Road- Metro Junction- Jagannth Shankar Sheth road- Princess Street Flyover Bridge- Marine Drive Road to their desired destination.
- Vehicles proceeding from south Mumbai towards central Mumbai, New Mumbai, Pune, Thane and Nashik can use the following route -P D'Mello Road- Eastern Freeway and move towards their desired destinations.
- Vehicles proceeding from south Mumbai towards central Mumbai can use the following routes-
A) Maharshi Karve Road/Marine Drive- Opera House- Lamington RoadMumbai Central- Saat Rasta- Chinchpokali- Dr. B.A. Road to their desired destinations.
B) Maharshi Karve Road/Marine Drive- Nana Chowk- Tardeo Circle- Mumbai Central- Saat Rasta- Chinchpokali- Dr. B.A. Road to their desired destinations.
- Vehicles proceeding from CSMT Station towards Pydhonie, Byculla and Nagpada can use the following route-
BMC Road- Metro Junction- L.T. Marg Chakala Left Turn- J.J.Junction- Do Taki- Nagpada Junction- Khada Parsi Junction to their desired destinations.