MVA's maha morcha: Mumbai Police plans heavy security across protest route

Representational Pic
The Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party and Congress, which are a part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) will be holding a 'maha morcha' (protest march) against the Maharashtra government in the Mumbai on Saturday.
Ahead of the protest march, the Mumbai Police have planned a heavy deployement across the maha morcha route, the police said.
According to the police, it has planned to deploy police officials in the areas from where the protest march will be began and it will be under secutiy throughout the route.
The police on Friday said, since the MVA have planned a maha morcha on Saturday from Richardson and Cruddas, JJ Marg to Azad Maidan the police have made sufficient security arrangements for the march.
There will be around 1870 police officials, 317 senior police officials. The police have decided to deploy the CCTV vans, Riots Control Police force, water cannons, etc as a security arrangement, the police said.
Mumbai Traffic Police arrangements for parking
The Mumbai Traffic Police on Friday said that on December 17 from 10.00 am onwards, parking will be available for the vehicles of those participating in the MVA morcha at the following locations-
- CST platform no. 18
- Ballard Estate
- Carnac Bunder (BPT Pay and Park)
- Kalyan Street
- P. Dmello
- Bhau Cha Dhakka
- Cotton Green (BPT Pay and Park)
- Fashion Street
- Tata Power Company
-Road near Railway Police HQ (Wadi Bunder)
The opposition and ruling parties have already locked horns ahead of the anti-government morcha to be taken out in the city on Saturday.
The opposition leaders reportedly met on Thursday to prepare for the morcha that will come two days before the winter session of the state legislature to be held in Nagpur.
Meanwhile, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) would organize its own protest in Mumbai on Saturday demanding an apology from the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for 'insulting' Dr B R Ambedkar and Hindu deities, it announced.