Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Measles patients in city are developing pneumonia four days after infection

Mumbai: Measles patients in city are developing pneumonia four days after infection

Updated on: 16 December,2022 09:04 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

'There is a plan to conduct a serosurvey to find out about this changed pattern and whether the patient has developed immunity after recovery,' said World Health Organisation surveillance officer Dr. Mita

Mumbai: Measles patients in city are developing pneumonia four days after infection

Representational Pic


Measles patients found in Mumbai are developing pneumonia four days after the infection. Earlier, it took at least 14 days. There has been a change in the disease pattern and there is a need for study on this, according to the experts present at the workshop organized by UNICEF and the Central Health and Family Welfare Department.


"There is a plan to conduct a serosurvey to find out about this changed pattern and whether the patient has developed immunity after recovery," said World Health Organisation surveillance officer Dr. Mita.



Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Health Department Dr. Arun Kumar Gaikwad said, "usually we see measles patients in January, however this year, measles patients was witnessed from September. It spread widely in October and November." 


Also Read: Mumbai records five fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 60

He added, "previously measles patients would develop pneumonia and its complications after 14 days. But now, pneumonia is reported in the first four days. It causes complications and leads to death. Meanwhile, there has been no change in the measles virus, but due to the gap in vaccination, the number of measles patients has increased."

One more death in Govandi 

Measles claimed one more life in the city. According to the BMC Health Department, a 5-month-old boy from Govandi lost his life. With addition to this death, the toll has gone up by 17. According to the civic health department, on December 11, the toddler had a fever, rashes, and breathing difficulty. He was admitted to ICU in a BMC hospital on December 12 and died on the December 13. His sample was sent for diagnosis and on Friday it was confirmed that the toddler was infected with measles. The total positive cases in the city are now at 485.

Do you think Mumbai`s air quality is worsening by the day?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
mumbai brihanmumbai municipal corporation govandi mumbai news news maharashtra

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK