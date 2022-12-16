Mumbai: Measles patients in city are developing pneumonia four days after infection

'There is a plan to conduct a serosurvey to find out about this changed pattern and whether the patient has developed immunity after recovery,' said World Health Organisation surveillance officer Dr. Mita
Measles patients found in Mumbai are developing pneumonia four days after the infection. Earlier, it took at least 14 days. There has been a change in the disease pattern and there is a need for study on this, according to the experts present at the workshop organized by UNICEF and the Central Health and Family Welfare Department.
"There is a plan to conduct a serosurvey to find out about this changed pattern and whether the patient has developed immunity after recovery," said World Health Organisation surveillance officer Dr. Mita.
Deputy Commissioner of the Municipal Health Department Dr. Arun Kumar Gaikwad said, "usually we see measles patients in January, however this year, measles patients was witnessed from September. It spread widely in October and November."
He added, "previously measles patients would develop pneumonia and its complications after 14 days. But now, pneumonia is reported in the first four days. It causes complications and leads to death. Meanwhile, there has been no change in the measles virus, but due to the gap in vaccination, the number of measles patients has increased."
One more death in Govandi
Measles claimed one more life in the city. According to the BMC Health Department, a 5-month-old boy from Govandi lost his life. With addition to this death, the toll has gone up by 17. According to the civic health department, on December 11, the toddler had a fever, rashes, and breathing difficulty. He was admitted to ICU in a BMC hospital on December 12 and died on the December 13. His sample was sent for diagnosis and on Friday it was confirmed that the toddler was infected with measles. The total positive cases in the city are now at 485.