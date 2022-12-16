Mumbai records five fresh Covid-19 cases, zero death; active tally at 60

The coronavirus death toll in the financial capital remained unchanged at 19,745

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19 test. File Pic

Mumbai on Friday logged five new cases of Covid-19, taking the overall tally to 11,55,037, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the metropolis, said the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The coronavirus death toll in the financial capital remained unchanged at 19,745.

On Thursday, Mumbai had recorded five cases and zero fatality.

The number of recoveries rose to 11,35,232 after five more patients recuperated from the infection in the last 24 hours, leaving the metropolis with 60 active cases, said a BMC bulletin.

The case doubling rate has increased to 1,81,934 days, while coronavirus recovery rate stood at 98.3 per cent, said the bulletin.

As many as 2,578 swab samples were examined in the last 24 hours for detection of coronavirus, taking their cumulative count to 1,85,99,933, it said.

The growth rate of Covid-19 cases between December 9 and December 15 was 0.0004 per cent, said the civic body.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 32 Covid-19 cases and one death, which took the state's tally to 81,36,306 and the toll to 1,48,410.

Pune circle led with 14 new cases, followed by 11 in Mumbai, four in Nashik, three in Akola and one each in Latur and Kolhapur circles. The lone death in the state took place in Pune circle.

The recovery count increased by 36 in the last 24 hours and touched 79,87,731, leaving the state with an active tally of 165.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 98.17 per cent and the fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

So far, 8,57,93,157 coronavirus tests have been conducted in Maharashtra, including 8,977 in the last 24 hours, as per official data.

(With inputs from PTI)