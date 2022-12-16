Breaking News
Maharashtra: Opposition, govt in war of words ahead of MVA morcha
Mumbai Crime: Cops arrest 3 kidnappers after 10-day chase across 6 districts
Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on roads
Police clinch DNA evidence in Shraddha case
Mumbai: Maharashtra government scraps domicile certificate for hawkers
Mumbai: Metro line 3 to be linked to main line at CSMT
Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Beware Clean up marshals will be back on Mumbai roads

Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on Mumbai roads

Updated on: 16 December,2022 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

System criticised as extortionist and a nuisance for citizens to be reintroduced; 24 pvt contractors to put 30 marshals in every ward

Beware! Clean-up marshals will be back on Mumbai roads

Clean-up marshals fine citizens for not wearing masks in January this year. File pic


Clean-up marshals may return to city streets soon with the BMC considering a proposal for the same. A senior official from the solid waste management department said there is a proposal but nothing has been finalised yet. If appointed, these marshals will be in charge of keeping the city clean and beautiful by slapping fines on citizens for littering, spitting, etc. This despite the civic body receiving many complaints over clean-up marshals earlier, especially during the COVID-19 pandemic.


A senior official said, “New marshals, if appointed, will have the power to penalise people as they did before the pandemic.” Another official said that as per the proposal, the civic body is considering appointing 24 contractors in 24 wards for 30 marshals in each ward.



However, in view of the scores of complaints from citizens about clean-up marshals, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is considering checking the educational qualification of the marshals and may put Std X or XII pass as an eligibility criteria. The civic body may also consider character verification certificates from the police before appointing marshals. 


A clean-up marshal penalises a woman for not wearing a mask in March 2021. File pic
A clean-up marshal penalises a woman for not wearing a mask in March 2021. File pic

Rashmi Jadhav, a Dahisar resident, told mid-day, “Though there should be a system to keep a city clean and stop people from littering, slapping fines is not the correct way. There is a possibility of corruption and harassment. The authorities should focus on awareness.”

Also read: Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Anil Galgali, a civic activist, said, “The plan is good but it is always misused. Before appointing clean-up marshals, it is necessary to arrange waste bins in the city and suburbs and clean them on time. If people litter even after that, then action should be taken against them.” The BMC had first appointed clean-up marshals in 2006 and then in July 2016. After that, the contract was renewed on a yearly basis. The marshals were given the power to penalise people for spitting, littering, dumping waste/debris, open defecation, for not picking up pets’ poop, etc. and the fine ranged from Rs 100 to Rs 1,000. 

After the COVID-19 pandemic hit in 2020, the marshals were given the task to enforce the mandatory mask rule and to fine those not wearing masks with R200. Their services were discontinued in March 2022 after the pandemic-related restrictions were lifted and masks were not mandatory. During these two years, the marshals had fined more than 35 lakh citizens and collected over Rs 80 crore as penalty. The marshals have faced heavy criticism from Mumbaikars over alleged extortion.

Mar 2022
Month when clean-up marshals were discontinued

Do you think the new ROB on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road will ease traffic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
brihanmumbai municipal corporation Coronavirus Omicron mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK