Mumbai sees five Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 60

Mumbai on Thursday reported five Covid-19 cases, which took the tally in the metropolis to 11,55,032, while the death toll stood unchanged at 19,745, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data.

The addition to the tally was a dip from the seven cases reported on Wednesday, which had also seen a death from the infection, a BMC official told PTI.

As per BMC data, the recovery count increased by 13 and reached 11,35,227, leaving the city with an active caseload of 60.

Civic data showed the recovery rate was 98.3 per cent, while the overall growth rate of cases between December 8 and 14 was 0.0004 per cent.

So far, 1,85,97,355 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the metropolis, including 2,153 in the last 24 hours. The caseload doubling time is 1,76,563 days, as per official data.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Thursday reported 22 new COVID-19 cases, taking the overall tally to 81,36,274, while no fresh death linked to the infection was registered in the state, said the health department. The death toll remained unchanged at 1,48,409.

The Pune administrative circle reported the highest nine cases, followed by Mumbai (7), Akola (3) and Nashik circles (3), said a health department bulletin.

An administrative circle consists of multiple districts and the state has eight such circles.

With 7,223 swab samples tested in the last 24 hours for detection of COVID-19, their cumulative number in the state rose to 8,57,84,180, said the bulletin.

The number of recoveries increased to 79,87,695 after 45 patients recuperated from the infection, leaving the state with 170 active COVID-19 cases, it said.

Maharashtra's coronavirus recovery rate was 98.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate stood at 1.82 per cent.

(With inputs from PTI)

