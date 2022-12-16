Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Will issue order for reconstruction work soon: Civic body
The BMC shut down the bridge on November 7. File pic/Nimesh Dave
The civic administration has finally approved the contractor who had been finalised to build the Gokhale Road bridge above the railway tracks in Andheri. The work order will be issued soon, a top Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Thursday.
The BMC shut down the crucial Andheri east-west connector on November 7 after one slope on the east side was found to be dilapidated. On November 12, the civic body floated a tender of Rs 84 crore for the reconstruction of the bridge.
A B Infrabuild Limited, which submitted the lowest bid of Rs 74.5 crore, was finalised and a proposal was sent to administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal last week. “The proposal has been approved by the administrator and we will issue a work order soon,” said P Velrasu, additional commissioner of the BMC. The reconstruction work will start after three months, when the work to demolish the part above rail tracks will complete.
The BMC appointed a contractor three years ago to build slopes on either side. However, it decided to demolish and reconstruct the entire bridge. The civic body has assured the public to rebuild two lanes of the four-lane bridge by June 2023.
