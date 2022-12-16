Breaking News
Mumbai: Man steals bus from Chembur, nabbed from Assam jungle
Mumbai sees five Covid-19 cases, no death; active tally at 60
Mumbai: Beggar gang busted by cops, two kidnapped boys rescued from Aurangabad
Maharashtra: Unseasonal rain in Konkan worries mango farmers
Mumbai: Move all biomedical waste to Taloja now, urges MLA Abu Azmi
Mumbai: ‘Such massive crowd may lead to stampede’
Mumbai: Railways’ BMC water bill crosses Rs 500-crore mark

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BMC approves Andheris Gokhale bridge contractor

Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

Updated on: 16 December,2022 06:08 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prajakta Kasale | prajakta.kasale@mid-day.com

Top

Will issue order for reconstruction work soon: Civic body

Mumbai: BMC approves Andheri's Gokhale bridge contractor

The BMC shut down the bridge on November 7. File pic/Nimesh Dave


The civic administration has finally approved the contractor who had been finalised to build the Gokhale Road bridge above the railway tracks in Andheri. The work order will be issued soon, a top Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said on Thursday.


The BMC shut down the crucial Andheri east-west connector on November 7 after one slope on the east side was found to be dilapidated. On November 12, the civic body floated a tender of Rs 84 crore for the reconstruction of the bridge.



Also Read: Mumbai: Is G20 meet taking a toll on Gokhale bridge work?


A B Infrabuild Limited, which submitted the lowest bid of Rs 74.5 crore, was finalised and a proposal was sent to administrator Iqbal Singh Chahal last week. “The proposal has been approved by the administrator and we will issue a work order soon,” said P Velrasu, additional commissioner of the BMC. The reconstruction work will start after three months, when the work to demolish the part above rail tracks will complete.

The BMC appointed a contractor three years ago to build slopes on either side. However, it decided to demolish and reconstruct the entire bridge. The civic body has assured the public to rebuild two lanes of the four-lane bridge by June 2023.

Dec 12
Day the demolition work started

Do you think the new ROB on Andheri-Ghatkopar Link Road will ease traffic?

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
brihanmumbai municipal corporation andheri indian railways mumbai railways western railway mumbai mumbai news

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK