Gokhale road bridge fiasco: Railways calls out BMC

With BMC trying to apportion part of blame for the Gokhale Road bridge fiasco, Western Railway explains to mid-day how the claims are not entirely true, adds that portion it is responsible for is fully safe
Western Railway said it has been regularly maintaining the portion that runs over the tracks
The railway portion of the Gokhale bridge is safe and poses no danger to trains running below it, the Western Railway said on Thursday citing the latest audit by IIT-Bombay countering the perception that the entire overpass has become unsafe. The BMC has been heavily criticised for closing the Andheri bridge, a key east-west connector, without clear planning. WR said it regularly monitored the health of the railway portion and strengthened it as and when required.
The railway portion is structurally fine and safe and sound and there is no danger about it. Hence the railways are able to run train services without any hassle,” Western Railway Mumbai Divisional Railway Manager Neeraj Verma told mid-day. The BMC shut the bridge on Monday saying an audit had shown that it had become dangerous.
The closure of Gokhale bridge in Andheri has created a traffic nightmare. Pic/Nimesh Dave
Officials said the Gopal Krishna Gokhale bridge, also known as Gokhale bridge, has elevated approaches that intersect Sahar Road—where Andheri east skywalk meets it—in the east and the Bharucha Road in the west. Between these two intersections, the Gokhale bridge also passes over the railway lines. It is these approaches that need repairs.
In 2018, a pathway on the bridge collapsed killing two persons. It was opened to the public in 2019 after giving additional support and with the plan for an inspection every six months by BMC consultants and the audit team. In September this year, some movements and gaps were observed in the supported areas of the approach roads which made the bridge unsafe. Since more work might take two to three years, it was decided to close the entire bridge, said officials.
“Both approach roads of the Gokhale bridge are in dilapidated conditions and cannot carry the load of traffic. As per the updated guidelines, the height of a bridge over a road has to be more than 8 metres. Currently, the approach bridge is 6.5 metres above the road so the middle portion over the railway tracks has to be demolished and constructed as per the new design,” said Ulhas Mahale, deputy municipal commissioner.
One of the elevated approaches to the railway portion of the Gokhale bridge. These approaches have become dangerous
Since there is hardly a two-to-three-hour block on railways, it is difficult to demolish the portion after setting up machinery every night, said civic officials. “Besides, there are live cables beneath the bridge and if any portion of the bridge collapses on the tracks and damages it, then who will take the responsibility? The railway has the expertise, and we are ready to pay them the cost,” said a BMC official. As far as the railways is concerned, after the 2018 mishap, it took the help of IIT-Bombay for a safety audit of the bridge and carried out major repairs in four phases to strengthen the overpass.
The first set of railway repairs was done between September 2018 and January 2019 and the south carriageway (Dadar-end) of the bridge was opened for traffic on January 19, 2019. In the subsequent phase, the 3.3-metre-wide cantilever slab on both south and north carriageway was dismantled and the corroded components were replaced at a cost of Rs 3.34 crore.
“While carrying out this work, special care had been taken in respect of the durability of the structure by choice of materials like using stainless steel which is corrosion resistant and design detailing like a reduced cantilever, rich concrete mix and fewer inaccessible parts making inspections easier,” a WR engineer said.
In December 2019, after yet another IIT audit, the bridge was closed for a night for repairing and load testing of the pre-stressed concrete girders. This time, the girders were repaired and strengthened. The fourth set of strengthening the pre-stressed concrete girders was done in January 2020, making the railway portion extensively safer, said officials.
