Mumbai: Security tightened in city amid MVA, BJP separate protest rallies today

The MVA protest march against the Eknath Shinde-led government over various issues Pic/Shadab Khan
On Saturday, the Maha Vikas Aghadi's (MVA) started a protest march against the Eknath Shinde-led government over various issues. The protest began from Byculla and will conclude at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT).
The protest has been organised to target the present government in Maharashtra on issues including the "insult" of Maratha warrior king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and social reformers Mahatma Jyotiba Phule and Savitribai Phule by Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari and others through their remarks; the Maharashtra-Karnataka border dispute and projects from the state being shifted elsewhere.
During the protest, the leaders and workers of MVA allies were seen carrying banners, placards and images of Shivaji Maharaj and the Phules.
Senior NCP leader Sunil Tatkare said Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai has insulted Maharashtra by staking claim to some parts of the state, even as the Shinde government has chosen not to react.
To counter the MVA's march, the BJP is also holding "Maafi Mango" protests in all the six parliamentary constituencies of Mumbai, accusing Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut of creating a controversy over the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, and party leader Sushma Andhare of insulting Hindu deities and saints.
State Congress president Nana Patole said, "People's anger against the government will be expressed through the protest march, which is why BJP is indulging in gimmicks to divert the attention."
Senior Congress leader Ashok Chavan won't be able to take part in the protest march against the state government due to a prior commitment.
In a tweet, Chavan said he extends his support to the morcha, but he will not be able to participate in it due to a scheduled wedding event in Nanded.
(with inputs from PTI)