Don't take extreme step: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appeals farmers

Don't take extreme step: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appeals farmers

Updated on: 23 August,2022 10:18 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Shinde was replying to an adjournment motion moved by the opposition

Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic


Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday read out in the Legislative Assembly an open letter to farmers, urging them not to take their own lives.


He was replying to an adjournment motion moved by the opposition.

"Late (Shiv Sena chief) Balasaheb Thackeray used to say that one should fight, not shed tears. I am a common person like any other in the state and I understand your challenges and sufferings," Shinde said.

"My government is committed to addressing your woes. Do not consider your life as worthless and do not take any extreme step," he said.

