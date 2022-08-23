Don't take extreme step: Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde appeals farmers

Shinde was replying to an adjournment motion moved by the opposition

Maharashtra Chief minister Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Wednesday read out in the Legislative Assembly an open letter to farmers, urging them not to take their own lives.

He was replying to an adjournment motion moved by the opposition.

Also Read: We broke a tough Dahi Handi in June, says Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde

"Late (Shiv Sena chief) Balasaheb Thackeray used to say that one should fight, not shed tears. I am a common person like any other in the state and I understand your challenges and sufferings," Shinde said.

"My government is committed to addressing your woes. Do not consider your life as worthless and do not take any extreme step," he said.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal