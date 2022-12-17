Mumbai: BJP-MVA protest face-off has city cops on the edge

As bitter rivals plan show of strength amid ongoing war of words, Mumbai police to deploy 25,000 personnel and 250 officers to prevent any untoward incidents today

Sena leader Anil Parab with police officers ahead of MVA’s protest, outside CSMT on Friday evening. Pic/Atul Kamble

The Bharatiya Janata Party has organised a city-wide protest on Saturday demanding an apology from MVA leaders, particularly from the Thackeray Sena, for their “insulting” remarks about Hindu deities and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The agitation coincides with the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s morcha against the government. Faced with the competing protests, Mumbai police went into overdrive and readied thousands of cops to maintain law and order on Saturday.

Ashish Shelar, city BJP chief, told a media conference on Friday that Thackeray Sena MP Sanjay Raut had misinformed about the birthplace of Dr Ambedkar and deputy leader Sushma Andhare had made objectionable remarks about Hindu Gods. He demanded an apology from the leader and sought an explanation from Uddhav Thackeray on whether he approved of the remarks. “This Andolan will be held all over the city. We will show them the black flag,” he said.

MVA leaders discuss arrangements for Saturday’s march, at Richardson and Cruddas in Byculla

The city police have granted conditional permission to the MVA’s protest march. The Bombay High Court’s directives will have to be followed and the route has been finalised.

Also Read: MVA's maha morcha: Mumbai Police plans heavy security across protest route

The MVA morcha will begin from Richardson and Cruddas Company at Byculla and culminate near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

Police prepare for today’s MVA protest, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday. Pic/Atul Kamble

MVA hopes nearly 3 lakh people will take part in its morcha. Its constituent parties—Uddhav Sena, Congress and NCP—have decided to bring people from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that includes Thane.

“People will also come from Pune and other areas, but all parties are focussing on the Mumbai region,” said a Congress leader.

Sources said the Congress has asked each office-bearer in every ward to arrange at least one bus. “We are hoping 25,000 to 30,000 karyakartas will participate in the morcha,” said the Congress leader. Pramod Mandrekar, Congress’s South Mumbai district president, said, “We are conducting meetings with karyakartas. Our karyakartas will participate in big numbers.” Rakhi Jadhav, working president of NCP, told mid-day, “Around 25,000 karyakartas from Mumbai will participate in the morcha. Also, a big number of karyakartas are coming from outside the city.”

Sena MP Anil Desai said they expect 1 lakh Shiv Sainiks to attend the protest. “If we consider MMR, this number will go up to two lakh.”

22

No. of platoons of SRPF to be deployed today

1lakh

No. of Shiv Sainiks expected to join the protest

Double tension for Mumbai cops

The competing protests by the MVA and the BJP on Saturday have become a huge challenge for the Mumbai police. To ensure peace, they have called for 22 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force, 3 platoons of Riot Control Police, water cannons and CCTV vans. Senior cops said they have made adequate preparations to ensure traffic and that the public are not inconvenienced. “Around 2,500 police personnel, 250 officers and 6 DCPs have been deployed to ensure smooth movement of protesters,” a senior police officer said.

The BJP has threatened to carry out protests at six places over Sanjay Raut’s remarks on Dr Ambedkar, though it has not specified the locations.

- Faizan Khan

CLICK HERE TO REUSE THIS CONTENT

Launch demo modal

Midday Syndication • This is our original content. Please fill up the form for authorized use of the content. NEW CUSTOMER EXISTING CUSTOMER New Customer Info Name Mr. Mrs. Miss Ms. Dr. Contact Number +213 +376 +244 +1264 +1268 +54 +374 +297 +61 +43 +994 +1242 +973 +880 +1246 +375 +32 +501 +229 +1441 +975 +591 +387 +267 +55 +673 +359 +226 +257 +855 +237 +1 +238 +1345 +236 +56 +86 +57 +269 +242 +682 +506 +385 +53 +90392 +357 +42 +45 +253 +1809 +1809 +593 +20 +503 +240 +291 +372 +251 +500 +298 +679 +358 +33 +594 +689 +241 +220 +7880 +49 +233 +350 +30 +299 +1473 +590 +671 +502 +224 +245 +592 +509 +504 +852 +36 +354 +91 +62 +98 +964 +353 +972 +39 +1876 +81 +962 +7 +254 +686 +850 +82 +965 +996 +856 +371 +961 +266 +231 +218 +417 +370 +352 +853 +389 +261 +265 +60 +960 +223 +356 +692 +596 +222 +269 +52 +691 +373 +377 +976 +1664 +212 +258 +95 +264 +674 +977 +31 +687 +64 +505 +227 +234 +683 +672 +670 +47 +968 +680 +507 ew+675 +595 +51 +63 +48 +351 +1787 +974 +262 +40 +7 +250 +378 +239 +966 +221 +381 +248 +232 +65 +421 +386 +677 +252 +27 +34 +94 +290 +1869 +1758 +249 +597 +268 +46 +41 +963 +886 +7 +66 +228 +676 +1868 +216 +90 +7 +993 +1649 +688 +256 +380 rab+971 +598 +7 +678 +379 +58 +84 +1284 +1340 +681 +969 +967 +260 +263 Email Address line 1 Address line 2 Address line 3 City Postal Code Country Afghanistan Åland Islands Albania Algeria American Samoa Andorra Angola Anguilla Antarctica Antigua and Barbuda Argentina Armenia Aruba Australia Austria Azerbaijan Bahamas Bahrain Bangladesh Barbados Belarus Belgium Belize Benin Bermuda Bhutan Bolivia Bosnia and Herzegovina Botswana Bouvet Island Brazil British Indian Ocean Territory Brunei Darussalam Bulgaria Burkina Faso Burundi Cambodia Cameroon Canada Cape Verde Cayman Islands Central African Republic Chad Chile China Christmas Island Cocos (Keeling) Islands Colombia Comoros Congo Congo, The Democratic Republic of The Cook Islands Costa Rica Cote D'ivoire Croatia Cuba Cyprus Czech Republic Denmark Djibouti Dominica Dominican Republic Ecuador Egypt El Salvador Equatorial Guinea Eritrea Estonia Ethiopia Falkland Islands (Malvinas) Faroe Islands Fiji Finland France French Guiana French Polynesia French Southern Territories Gabon Gambia Georgia Germany Ghana Gibraltar Greece Greenland Grenada Guadeloupe Guam Guatemala Guernsey Guinea Guinea-bissau Guyana Haiti Heard Island and Mcdonald Islands Holy See (Vatican City State) Honduras Hong Kong Hungary Iceland India Indonesia Iran, Islamic Republic of Iraq Ireland Isle of Man Israel Italy Jamaica Japan Jersey Jordan Kazakhstan Kenya Kiribati Korea, Democratic People's Republic of Korea, Republic of Kuwait Kyrgyzstan Lao People's Democratic Republic Latvia Lebanon Lesotho Liberia Libyan Arab Jamahiriya Liechtenstein Lithuania Luxembourg Macao Macedonia, The Former Yugoslav Republic of Madagascar Malawi Malaysia Maldives Mali Malta Marshall Islands Martinique Mauritania Mauritius Mayotte Mexico Micronesia, Federated States of Moldova, Republic of Monaco Mongolia Montenegro Montserrat Morocco Mozambique Myanmar Namibia Nauru Nepal Netherlands Netherlands Antilles New Caledonia New Zealand Nicaragua Niger Nigeria Niue Norfolk Island Northern Mariana Islands Norway Oman Pakistan Palau Palestinian Territory, Occupied Panama Papua New Guinea Paraguay Peru Philippines Pitcairn Poland Portugal Puerto Rico Qatar Reunion Romania Russian Federation Rwanda Saint Helena Saint Kitts and Nevis Saint Lucia Saint Pierre and Miquelon Saint Vincent and The Grenadines Samoa San Marino Sao Tome and Principe Saudi Arabia Senegal Serbia Seychelles Sierra Leone Singapore Slovakia Slovenia Solomon Islands Somalia South Africa South Georgia and The South Sandwich Islands Spain Sri Lanka Sudan Suriname Svalbard and Jan Mayen Swaziland Sweden Switzerland Syrian Arab Republic Taiwan Tajikistan Tanzania, United Republic of Thailand Timor-leste Togo Tokelau Tonga Trinidad and Tobago Tunisia Turkey Turkmenistan Turks and Caicos Islands Tuvalu Uganda Ukraine United Arab Emirates United Kingdom United States United States Minor Outlying Islands Uruguay Uzbekistan Vanuatu Venezuela Viet Nam Virgin Islands, British Virgin Islands, U.S. Wallis and Futuna Western Sahara Yemen Zambia Zimbabwe Existing Customer Info Contact Email Address Nature of the client Book publisher Documentary / Filmmaker Television showmaker Other Category Quantity Cost For Book Publishers Single 6,500 Pack of 5 22,000 Pack of 10 35,000 Pack of 20 55,000 Category Quantity Cost For Documentary / Filmmaker Single 20,000 Pack of 5 50,000 Pack of 10 80,000 Pack of 20 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality SD HD 4K Duration 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s 30s 30-90s Cost 20,000 30,000 40,000 60,000 80,000 1,20,000 Video Clip - For Television Show Makers/Production Houses Quality Cost Duration SD 30s 20,000 30-90s 30,000 HD 30s 40,000 30-90s 60,000 4K 30s 80,000 30-90s 1,20,000 When you need it by Captcha Answer * Captcha Code 0 + 1 Submit Request