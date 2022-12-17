Mumbai: BJP-MVA protest face-off has city cops on the edge

As bitter rivals plan show of strength amid ongoing war of words, Mumbai police to deploy 25,000 personnel and 250 officers to prevent any untoward incidents today
Sena leader Anil Parab with police officers ahead of MVA’s protest, outside CSMT on Friday evening. Pic/Atul Kamble
The Bharatiya Janata Party has organised a city-wide protest on Saturday demanding an apology from MVA leaders, particularly from the Thackeray Sena, for their “insulting” remarks about Hindu deities and Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar. The agitation coincides with the Maha Vikas Aghadi’s morcha against the government. Faced with the competing protests, Mumbai police went into overdrive and readied thousands of cops to maintain law and order on Saturday.
Ashish Shelar, city BJP chief, told a media conference on Friday that Thackeray Sena MP Sanjay Raut had misinformed about the birthplace of Dr Ambedkar and deputy leader Sushma Andhare had made objectionable remarks about Hindu Gods. He demanded an apology from the leader and sought an explanation from Uddhav Thackeray on whether he approved of the remarks. “This Andolan will be held all over the city. We will show them the black flag,” he said.
MVA leaders discuss arrangements for Saturday’s march, at Richardson and Cruddas in Byculla
The city police have granted conditional permission to the MVA’s protest march. The Bombay High Court’s directives will have to be followed and the route has been finalised.
The MVA morcha will begin from Richardson and Cruddas Company at Byculla and culminate near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.
Police prepare for today’s MVA protest, near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus on Friday. Pic/Atul Kamble
MVA hopes nearly 3 lakh people will take part in its morcha. Its constituent parties—Uddhav Sena, Congress and NCP—have decided to bring people from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) that includes Thane.
“People will also come from Pune and other areas, but all parties are focussing on the Mumbai region,” said a Congress leader.
Sources said the Congress has asked each office-bearer in every ward to arrange at least one bus. “We are hoping 25,000 to 30,000 karyakartas will participate in the morcha,” said the Congress leader. Pramod Mandrekar, Congress’s South Mumbai district president, said, “We are conducting meetings with karyakartas. Our karyakartas will participate in big numbers.” Rakhi Jadhav, working president of NCP, told mid-day, “Around 25,000 karyakartas from Mumbai will participate in the morcha. Also, a big number of karyakartas are coming from outside the city.”
Sena MP Anil Desai said they expect 1 lakh Shiv Sainiks to attend the protest. “If we consider MMR, this number will go up to two lakh.”
Double tension for Mumbai cops
The competing protests by the MVA and the BJP on Saturday have become a huge challenge for the Mumbai police. To ensure peace, they have called for 22 platoons of the State Reserve Police Force, 3 platoons of Riot Control Police, water cannons and CCTV vans. Senior cops said they have made adequate preparations to ensure traffic and that the public are not inconvenienced. “Around 2,500 police personnel, 250 officers and 6 DCPs have been deployed to ensure smooth movement of protesters,” a senior police officer said.
The BJP has threatened to carry out protests at six places over Sanjay Raut’s remarks on Dr Ambedkar, though it has not specified the locations.
- Faizan Khan