At around 10.30 am, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the nation three frontline warships — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Waghshir — at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The commissioning of these major naval warships marks a significant milestone in India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security

Pic/PTI

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi will visit Maharashtra on Wednesday, where he will dedicate three frontline warships of the Indian Navy and inaugurate the ISKCON Temple at Kharghar, Navi Mumbai.

Around 10.30 am, the PM will dedicate to the nation three frontline warships — INS Surat, INS Nilgiri, and INS Waghshir — at the Naval Dockyard in Mumbai. The commissioning of these major naval warships marks a significant milestone in India's vision of becoming a global leader in defence manufacturing and maritime security.

INS Surat, the fourth and final ship of the P15B Guided Missile Destroyer project, is one of the largest and most sophisticated destroyers in the world. It boasts 75 per cent indigenous content and is equipped with advanced weapon-sensor systems and network-centric capabilities. INS Nilgiri, the first warship of the P17A stealth frigate project, represents the next generation of indigenous frigates, designed by the Warship Design Bureau of the Indian Navy. It is equipped with enhanced capabilities, extended lifespan at sea, and improved stealth features. INS Waghshir, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene project, highlights India's growing expertise in submarine construction and was built in collaboration with the French Naval Group.

Later in the day, around 3.30 pm, PM Modi will inaugurate the Sri Sri Radha Madan Mohan Ji Temple at Kharghar in Navi Mumbai, an ISKCON project. Spread over nine acres, the temple complex includes idols of several deities, a Vedic education centre, a proposed museum and auditorium, as well as a treatment centre. The project aims to promote universal brotherhood, peace, and harmony through Vedic teachings, in line with the Prime Minister's commitment to promoting India’s cultural heritage.

PM Modi expresses gratitude to veterans, calls them 'heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism'

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi expressed his gratitude to veterans on Armed Forces Veterans Day, describing them as "heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism", news agency ANI reported.

In his message, PM Modi praised the sacrifices, courage, and unwavering commitment of veterans, calling them exemplary in their service to the nation.

"On Armed Forces Veterans Day, we express gratitude to the brave women and men who dedicated their lives to safeguarding our nation. Their sacrifices, courage and unwavering commitment to duty are exemplary. Our Veterans are heroes and enduring symbols of patriotism," PM Modi wrote on X.

He also reiterated the NDA-led government's commitment to the welfare of veterans, stating, "Ours is a Government that has always worked for the welfare of veterans and we will continue to do so in the times to come."

Earlier in the day, Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh attended the 9th Armed Veterans' Day event in Akhnoor, Jammu and Kashmir, where he hoisted a 108-foot national flag and inaugurated a heritage museum, ANI reported.

(With ANI inputs)