Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was murdered on December 9 after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the area

The Maharashtra government on Monday formed the new Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up to probe the murder of sarpanch Santosh Deshmukh in Beed district, reported news agency ANI.

The new SIT includes police officers Anil Gujar, Vijay Singh Jonwal, Mahesh Vighne, Anand Shankar Shinde, Tulshiram Jagtap, Manoj Rajendra Wagh, Chandrakant S Kalkute, Balasaheb Devidas Akhakore, Santosh Bhagwanrao Gitte. Basavaraj Teli will continue as the chairman of this SIT, reported ANI.

Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, was murdered on December 9 after he allegedly opposed an extortion attempt targeting an energy firm installing windmills in the area.

The extortion attempt was reportedly led by local leader Vishnu Chate, who demanded Rs 2 crore from the company. Deshmukh's intervention allegedly led to his abduction, torture, and subsequent murder, reported ANI.

The police have filed three FIRs in connection with the Beed sarpanch murder case: one for Deshmukh's abduction and murder, another for assault on a windmill firm's security guard by locals, and a third for the Rs 2 crore extortion bid targeting the firm.

On January 6, NCP SP leader Sharad Pawar requested Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to ensure safety and security for all public representatives protesting the death of Santosh Deshmukh in Beed.

Earlier, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that none of the accused in the Beed sarpanch murder case would be spared, emphasizing his focus on justice over political controversies, reported ANI.

"We will not spare any accused. We will find them. Today, I discussed the matter with Santosh Deshmukh's brother over the phone and assured him that the police will identify the guilty and ensure they are punished. The police will act based on evidence, and those against whom evidence is found will not be spared. I do not wish to be involved in the politics surrounding this Beed sarpanch murder case," the Maharashtra CM said, reported ANI.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Eknath Shinde has called the murder of a sarpanch in Beed district "unfortunate" and said that a special investigation team (SIT) has been formed to probe the matter. He assured that action would be taken against the accused.

(With inputs from ANI)