United efforts are required to restore normalcy and resolve issues in Beed and Parbhani, Sharad Pawar said on Saturday

Sharad Pawar. File Pic

Listen to this article Sharad Pawar discusses Beed, Parbhani situation with Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

NCP (SP) head Sharad Pawar has said he has spoken to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on efforts to normalise the social tension gripping Beed and Parbhani after the murder of a sarpanch and death of a Dalit youth in judicial custody, reported news agency PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

United efforts are required to restore normalcy and resolve issues in Beed and Parbhani, Pawar said on Saturday, reported PTI.

The brutal murder of Santosh Deshmukh, the sarpanch of Massajog village in Beed district, on December 9 has triggered a slugfest between the ruling and opposition parties as one of the persons held in a related extortion case is a close associate of state minister Dhananjay Munde.

The incident has led to widespread protests in the state and also given rise to fears of a caste conflict since Deshmukh was a Maratha and some of those held hail from the Vanjari community.

Somnath Suryavanshi, who was arrested following violence in Parbhani on December 10 after a replica of the Constitution was vandalised, died on December 15 after he was rushed to a hospital from jail following sudden illness.

Speaking at an event in Pune, Pawar cited his experience as chief minister in dealing with the devastating Latur earthquake, in which more than 10,000 persons died in 1993 and the serial blasts in Mumbai the same year, reported PTI.

The people of Maharashtra were socially aware and always stood united and cooperated with the administration in crises, the former Union minister pointed out.

"It requires a united effort to restore normalcy and a chief minister cannot do it alone. I held a detailed discussion with CM Fadnavis today over the prevailing situation in Beed and Parbhani after these incidents. Most of my time these days is devoted on how to normalise the situation and resolve issues in Beed and Parbhani," Pawar said, reported PTI.

"People who lived harmoniously are now living in fear and have developed animosity for one another. I spoke to the CM. We may have political differences but come what may, we have to work to keep people united," he asserted, reported PTI.

Sharad Pawar praised RSS after seeing how it burst fake narrative balloon of LS polls: Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar praised the RSS after realising how the outfit managed to overcome the fake narrative spread by the opposition in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

On Pawar praising the RSS recently, the CM said the MVA was successful in creating a fake narrative during the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

"When assembly polls were approaching, many people from diverse fields who are inspired by the RSS played their role and burst the balloon of this fake narrative. Sharad Pawar saheb is very intelligent. He would have certainly studied this aspect. He realised that this (RSS) is not a regular political power but a nationalist power. In any competition it is good to praise others," he added.

(With inputs from PTI)